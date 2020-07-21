Paycor Announces New Paycor Pulse Employee Engagement Solution

Paycor Expands its Solution Offerings to Further Empower Leaders to Improve the Employee Experience

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI , July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today launched Paycor Pulse , an employee engagement solution that utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP Artificial Intelligence) to immediately turn written data into valuable insights around Employee Sentiment, enabling leaders to get ahead of potential problems like turnover and low morale. This announcement furthers Paycor's commitment to providing human resources (HR) and business leaders the tools they need to navigate the new reality of work.



As COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation, there are new distractions, stressors and fears employees and employers are facing. This has also led to new concerns HR and business leaders are having to address surrounding the employee experience, engagement and workforce management. Now more than ever, it is critical for HR and business leaders to have a pulse on their workforce to understand the overall sentiment of their employees to plan and build a strategy that addresses their needs.

Occasional employee satisfaction surveys are lagging indicators of persistent concerns. According to a recent Gartner poll , only 16% of leaders are satisfied with the way they currently measure the employee experience. Antiquated processes like annual reviews can be long and cumbersome for the managers and employees and often times response quality can be low. To better understand the employee experience, HR leaders need to invest in continuously gathering employee-centric data that analyzes factors such as engagement levels, satisfaction with career/personal growth and relationships with management.

Paycor Pulse empowers leaders to go beyond traditional engagement surveys. Paycor Pulse allows HR and business leaders to:

Build trust and action plans based on the employee sentiment

Leverage Natural Language Processing (NLP Artificial Intelligence) to immediately turn written data into valuable insights around Employee Sentiment and concerning outliers

Analyze what employees are thinking and feeling in real time

Go beyond average employee engagement and help team members process their experiences

Build a comprehensive HR strategy that builds trust in leadership and drives business performance

Cultivates leaders who listen and promotes accountability

Allows leaders to make data-driven decisions so employees feel empowered and valued

Key features include:

Pulse and Engagement Survey Templates

Personalized Email Messages

Scheduled Surveys

Confidential Responses

Employee Identity Safeguards

Mobile-Friendly/Responsive Survey

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Sentiment and Expression Dashboard

Favorability Dashboard

Analysis Summary and Download/Share

Filter by Demographics or Workplace Category

Executive Summary

Paycor Pulse is available for prospects and current clients. For more information, please click here .

Supporting Quotes

“We are all facing a new reality of work where we need to quickly understand the needs of our employees and ensure our organization is strategically positioned for success,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. “Paycor Pulse allows leaders to seek and evaluate the employee viewpoint and develop an agile action plan based on those responses and concerns. It is about bringing the focus of HR back to the people and truly understanding the needs of your workforce in real time.”

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

