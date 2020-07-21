NXP Delivers Secure, Scalable Edge-Connected Platforms Based on its i.MX RT Crossover Processors and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Solutions

The company’s Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo solutions are pre-integrated across its i.MX RT MCU platform, allowing developers to create the optimal pairing of processing with connectivity

NXP combines its MCU and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth platform solutions within its MCUXpresso Software Development Kit (SDK) to simplify and accelerate IoT product development

Connectivity modules and MCU development kits are available now through NXP’s extensive distribution network

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its Wi-Fi® and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth ® combos and i.MX RT MCU crossover processors are now supported within its MCUXpresso software, which dramatically simplifies product development. With this new level of integration, NXP expands the connectivity capabilities of its EdgeVerse™ edge computing and security platform. By pre-integrating driver support within the MCUXpresso SDK, NXP is providing developers with flexible and scalable platforms to help accelerate compliance, significantly shorten time-to-market, and streamline Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo deployments. These new platforms make it possible to mix and match the right MCU with the right Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo devices, providing developers with the flexibility needed to meet the performance and power requirements of their IoT, industrial, automotive, and communications infrastructure applications.

“With this new connected-edge platform, NXP continues to deliver on its investments in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth by providing developers with the flexibility to easily pair our i.MX RT MCUs and advanced connectivity solutions for more seamless and cost-effective implementations,” said Ron Martino, senior vice president and general manager of Edge Processing with NXP. “This new integration brings a one-stop-shop approach to platform development with NXP’s highly differentiated offerings that are fully tested and certified, allowing developers to easily and quickly deploy wireless devices at scale.”

Rich MCUXpresso SDK Enablement Tools

NXP has pre-integrated its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth drivers and communications stacks around FreeRTOS, targeting i.MX RT crossover processors to simplify and accelerate application development. By using the MCUXpresso SDK, developers can easily combine wireless connectivity with AI/machine learning capabilities, display controllers, and graphics accelerators integrated into the i.MX RT family. The pre-integrated Wi-Fi/Bluetooth drivers have been verified and tested to deliver several useful examples, including:

iPerf utility to test device-to-device performance

Wi-Fi Direct to scan and connect mobile devices to networks

Command Line Interface (CLI) to set Wi-Fi parameters and network properties and experiment with various Wi-Fi settings/parameters

Use case development for IoT, industrial, automotive and communication infrastructure applications

Amazon Web Services to use as a framework for IoT products as well as device, gateway, phone and cloud connection examples

Module Partners – The Path to Production

NXP has partnered with leading module vendors, around the world, including Azurewave , Murata , Panasonic , and u-blox to deliver fully certified, platform-integrated modules for developer designs. With additional partners being added throughout the year, NXP’s broad range of module suppliers add more flexibility for developers to choose the best module for their application and reduce the design complexity, development costs and the time to certification.

“We are excited to be collaborating with NXP to launch a complete portfolio of Wi-Fi combo modules that are certified and fully tested by Azurewave’s state-of-art manufacturing facility for high-quality assurance,” said Milton Hsieh, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Azurewave Technologies Inc. “By combining the power of NXP’s connectivity and processing platforms, our flexible OTS modules will help customers develop products more easily, achieve faster time-to-market, and save valuable resources.”

“Murata has a long-standing, successful relationship with NXP in delivering game-changing solutions,” said Akira Sasaki, GM of Connectivity Module Marketing Department, Murata. "Through this collaboration, Murata’s new 8801-based module with a built-in antenna eases the regulatory certification burden and significantly shortens time-to-market for connected products. As a module technology leader, we deliver the expertise and breadth of IoT products that enable mass-market adoption."

“Panasonic chose NXP’s 88W8977 SoC for the PAN9026 module due to its combination of the most important short-range wireless technologies in one chip,” said Mathias Hopp, business group leader for Wireless Connectivity with Panasonic. “Engineered in Germany and manufactured in Slovakia, our module can provide our customers the flexibility [needed] for a wide range of wireless applications.”

“We are very excited to be working with NXP. Integrated into NXP’s MCUXpresso SDK and i.MX RT MCUs, u-blox' out-of-the-box wireless modules will lower complexity and barriers and enable the efficient development of numerous devices and IoT applications,” said Håkan Svegerud, Senior Director at u-blox. “Our professional grade modules, fully tested and globally certified, guarantee shorter time-to-market and cost savings. This means designers can focus on the core value of the device, while easily adding wireless connectivity.”

Availability

The i.M RT crossover family is the first of several MCU product lines to be supported by NXP’s Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo connectivity solutions, which are now available through NXP’s module partners and through NXP’s global mass market and distribution network, including Arrow, Avnet, Future, EBV, Mouser, Digikey, E14, and WT Micro. Support for i.MX platforms running Linux and Android will be available later this year. Learn more at nxp.com/wifibluetooth .



About NXP’s Connectivity Portfolio

With one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of wireless technologies, NXP is committed to accelerating its vision of a connected world that anticipates and automates. When combined with the processing power of the EdgeVerse platform, NXP is uniquely positioned to enable smart connected devices for IoT, industrial, auto and communication infrastructure applications—making lives easier, safer, and more convenient. Whether it’s connecting people to the Internet, joining IoT devices to the cloud, or communicating with cars in new and unexpected ways, NXP’s portfolio allows developers to advance their most innovative ideas with confidence. Together with our partners, we are enabling solutions that accelerate a securely connected world.



About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

NXP, the NXP logo and EdgeVerse are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. Amazon Web Services and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by NXP Semiconductors is under license. All rights reserved.

© 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

America and Europe Greater China / Asia Jason Deal Ming Yue Tel: +44 7715228414 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: jason.deal@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

NXP-IoT

NXP-Smart City

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8793bd45-9afa-464a-b5ff-0e7a258a6025