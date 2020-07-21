E Source expands data science and AI capabilities with acquisition of StrategyWise

This acquisition is the latest in a series of investments over the past year designed to expand E Source’s data science and AI capabilities.

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Source—the leading provider of customer-focused research, data science, and consulting services for utilities—has acquired artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning company StrategyWise. This acquisition is the latest in a series of investments over the past year designed to expand E Source’s data science and AI capabilities.

StrategyWise, an award-winning AI and data science consulting firm, serves a broad spectrum of Fortune 1000 companies with advanced analytics products and consulting services ranging from strategy development to the creation and deployment of machine-learning platforms. Over the past seven years, StrategyWise has become a driving force for innovation across a broad range of applications. More than 20 million Americans directly interact with the company’s algorithms every year.

For more than three decades, over two-thirds of the electric, gas, and water utilities in the US and Canada have trusted E Source to provide best-practice research and technology implementation support. With the acquisition of StrategyWise, as well as the recent acquisition of TROVE Predictive Data Science, E Source has become a leader in utility-focused data science, predictive analytics, and machine-learning solutions.

“StrategyWise is a perfect complement to our data science division,” says E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg. “The company’s success in helping utilities realize the power of their data, combined with its talented team, is a major enhancement to our portfolio of products and services. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the StrategyWise team into E Source.”

Recent StrategyWise projects include:

Machine-learning models to forecast wind-turbine generation with a tenfold increase in accuracy over traditional manufacturer-supplied power curves

A capital deployment recommendation engine with decision-support tools for device automation or self-healing networks and strategic undergrounding of problem lines

Machine-learning models for resource forecasting in gas-leak repairs that have generated a 50% reduction in error rates across multiple states

“We’ve seen tremendous market response to the machine-learning tools we’ve built for the utility sector, and E Source is the perfect partner to help us bring these products to the next level,” says Joshua Jones, former CEO of StrategyWise and new vice president of market innovation for E Source’s data science division. “Utilities are eager to make better use of their data, and now E Source is poised to take its clients’ operations to the next level.”

This acquisition represents E Source’s continued efforts to develop data-driven solutions that enable utilities to manage their infrastructure and meet customers’ needs.

“The utilities we serve are striving to make their data useful and to make data-driven decisions across their operations,” says Ted Schultz, president of E Source’s data science division. “Acquiring StrategyWise will enhance our ability to apply predictive data science and AI to opportunities that accelerate speed to value for our clients.”

StrategyWise will be integrated into the E Source brand in the months ahead.



About E Source

E Source is the leading solver of problems facing electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking data, and consulting services to more than 300 utilities, municipalities, and their partners. Our guidance helps customers make data-driven decisions to strengthen their customer relationships, plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs, and further their environmental sustainability goals while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.

