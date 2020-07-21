2nd Watch Debuts On-premise-to-Cloud Database Migration Service

The firm will help clients overcome challenges and ensure the seamless movement of databases to AWS or Microsoft Azure using its proven transition methodology

Legacy on-premise databases put a considerable burden on IT infrastructure, staffing resources and data security. For example, database end-of-life issues create security and compliance vulnerabilities, and older databases can cause administrators to expend considerable time on troubleshooting, capacity and performance issues rather than focusing on optimization, experimentation and high-level architecture.

Migrating a database to the cloud creates new opportunities for companies to derive value from data, utilize modern BI and AI tools, and reduce the cost and management overhead of traditional on-premise solutions. Migrating a database to the cloud can increase the time database architects and developers are able to spend on high-value projects such as developing new applications and applying advanced analytics.

2nd Watch database migration services have been designed to help clients overcome challenges and ensure the seamless movement of their databases to the cloud. The 2nd Watch service is based on a proven methodology developed over the past decade. It supports the transition of MS SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB and Oracle Database to AWS and Microsoft Azure. The following services are included:

Inventorying database assets and application discovery

Converting the source schema to work in the target environment

Migrating existing database to multi-availability zone sources

Connecting to an organization’s Identity Management services

Addressing performance issues and ensuring performance improvements

Configuring monitoring and database back-up tooling

“IT executives today are rightfully concerned with optimizing the value of existing assets, maximizing productivity and reducing costs,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “These objectives can be met at least partially by migrating databases to Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services. Moving a critical asset such as a database to the cloud can be complex, but with a skilled and experienced partner, there’s nothing to worry about.”

