GTEC Selects Agile Frameworks to Drive Efficiencies in Field Data Collection and Materials Testing Workflow

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced GTEC has selected its MetaField® solution to automate and modernize field data collection and enhance their client reporting.



Located in Huntsville, AL, GTEC provides geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and construction and materials testing services to northern Alabama and south-central Tennessee—regionally known as the Tennessee Valley area. The markets they serve include multi-scale commercial, industrial, and municipal projects.

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

Based on experience with MetaField at a previous employer, the GTEC partner team knew the software solution would allow them to process information quicker and to provide more consistent reports to their clients. “Ultimately, the efficiency of MetaField interested us because we knew we wouldn’t have to recreate the wheel as we started our business. We knew that it had systems set up to help us get things kick-started,” said Jeremy Jess, partner. “We knew we would better serve our customers with it.”

As a startup firm, the GTEC partner team has been thoughtful about growth and where they want to invest their funding. “We’re trying to put systems and processes in place that are scalable,” said John Corbell, partner. “A software tool like MetaField already fits with that scalable model. In the future, as we add personnel and possibly open a branch office, all we need to do is add a MetaField seat. I don’t have to recreate the wheel at that branch office. All I do is put them on MetaField.”

MetaField also fits with their IT model of being able to work remotely on almost any device. “You can access MetaField from a laptop, from a tablet, or from a phone. All of the data is there and you can look at it from anywhere you have an internet or cell phone data connection. Which means you don’t have to be sitting in one specific location to be able to get your job done,” said Corbell.

“We welcome GTEC to our growing MetaField customer base,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “The Software-as-a-Service model makes it easy for firms of all sizes – including startups such as GTEC – to leverage MetaField to support mobile data collection, testing and reporting capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the GTEC team to support its business as it grows.”

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

