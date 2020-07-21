Onepath Launches Unified Communications as a Service

Onepath Cloud PBX is an enterprise-grade, hardware-free service that allows companies to quickly and easily equip staff with the tools they need to engage customers and colleagues while working from home or the office

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onepath , a provider of managed technology services for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announces a unified communications service for companies that have an urgent need to support increasingly decentralized employees.



SMBs across industries are facing the challenge of supporting employees who have been forced to work remotely due to the coronavirus. And now, with many states and cities reopening and some employees returning to the office, the challenge increases, as companies must find a way to connect workers in a wider variety of locations. SMBs have limited financial and technical resources as compared to larger companies, making them more vulnerable during this transition; over the past few months, many SMBs have had a difficult time providing remote workers the tools they need to be productive. Under “normal” circumstances, a lack of access to basic tools such as fax and phones might stunt an SMB’s growth. In a pandemic, the impact could be devastating.

To address this need, Onepath is launching Cloud PBX, a unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution designed specifically for SMBs confronting coronavirus-induced challenges. For a fraction of the price of comparable enterprise-grade unified communications solutions, Onepath Cloud PBX offers everything a worker needs to do her/his job remotely or from the office, including the ability to receive and transfer calls and manage voicemails as if using an office desk phone, secure document sharing and storage, and video conferencing and screen sharing. Onepath Cloud PBX can be deployed to WFH and office environments in 2-3 days, is offered in three flavors – Engage, Accelerate and Optimize – and starts at the low price of $15/user.

“This is all about helping companies adjust to the new normal as far as supporting workers wherever they are,” said Brian Kirsch, SVP at Onepath. “With Cloud PBX, SMBs can get up-and-running quickly with integrated call, fax and collaboration capabilities, with zero hardware requirements, and companies can easily add users and sites without needing to purchase additional infrastructure. We think it’s a slam dunk for any SMB, and we look forward to helping companies transition smoothly to the new normal.”

About Onepath

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology — from cable to cloud. Whether it’s providing highly available IT support services for a growing company, delivering performance analytics to optimize decision making, or deploying wireless on a national scale for an iconic restaurant chain —Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to small businesses throughout North America.