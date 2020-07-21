Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CN to report second quarter 2020 financial and operating results today

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results today, July 21, 2020 at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT today. JJ Ruest, CN’s president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the second quarter 2020 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4:20 p.m. EDT today.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors’ section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets today. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:  
Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

