OnShift, Inc. Partners With First Advantage To Add Comprehensive Background Screening Services To Its Leading Talent Acquisition Solution

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute and senior living , today announced a partnership with First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions. With this new partnership, OnShift clients gain seamless access to best-in-class background check services directly from the OnShift Employ talent acquisition system, speeding time-to-hire and providing streamlined candidate and recruiter experiences.

Through this partnership, OnShift Employ clients can easily configure screening solutions to their unique requirements and receive accurate, real-time background and drug screening information through a certified integration. By automating this critical step, healthcare providers reduce screening errors and gain a competitive edge through faster and more efficient hiring.

“The current environment has intensified workforce challenges for healthcare providers, creating an even greater need to efficiently recruit and hire staff to ensure quality care for their residents,” stated Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. “OnShift’s partnership with First Advantage reinforces our commitment to continue delivering added value through our next-generation human capital management solutions. We are excited to offer the First Advantage best-in-class background check services in a way that’s convenient, fast and compliant for candidates and providers.”

With 48% of job candidates citing that their employment background check has an impact on how favorably they view an employer, it’s critical for healthcare providers to prioritize the candidate experience within the hiring process.i With this integrated solution, OnShift clients gain a seamless background screening experience for both candidates and recruiters. By electronically capturing and digitizing candidate information, while using advanced artificial intelligence to enhance data validation, First Advantage reduces data input inaccuracies. This experience is enhanced with a professional, branded website that is customizable, multilingual and mobile-friendly for added convenience.

“Healthcare is a high-growth, highly complex hiring environment,” said Joe Jaeger, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of North America Screening. “Now, more than ever, this industry seeks providers that will meet the challenges of this multifaceted market with innovation and speed. First Advantage is proud to partner with OnShift to meet these challenges head-on and to set their customers up for success both now and in the future.”

With OnShift Employ, healthcare providers source, recruit, screen, hire and onboard candidates with lightning-fast efficiencies to create a streamlined candidate and recruiter experience. OnShift Employ has proven to be a differentiator in helping organizations find top candidates and seamlessly manage the entire hiring lifecycle from an easy-to-use talent acquisition system.

“After a thorough review of several highly-qualified partners, we selected First Advantage because of their clear alignment with OnShift’s vision, values and commitment to our industry,” said Steve Haynes, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of OnShift. “Through our partnership, we are able to offer all of our customers, irrespective of size, access to resources, expertise and value customized to fit their specific needs.”

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, scheduling and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com .

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. To learn more, please visit www.fadv.com .

