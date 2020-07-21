Vynleads Graduates to OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vynleads, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vynleads”) (OTCQB: VYND), a health and wellness technology company dedicated to helping members thrive naturally and stay out of the emergency room, is pleased to announce that the Company has graduated from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”). Effective today, Vynleads now trades on the OTCQB under its ticker symbol “VYND.” Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .



“Graduating to the OTCQB Market is a significant milestone for Vynleads,” said Alex Mannine, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Vynleads. “We believe trading on the OTCQB will help increase liquidity and strengthen our shareholder base as we continue to establish our company as a leader in helping members to naturally manage, control and prevent type-2 diabetes.”

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Vynleads Inc.

Vynleads, Inc. (OTCQB: VYND) is a health and wellness technology company dedicated to helping members thrive naturally and stay out of the emergency room. The Company is at the frontier of helping families manage, control and prevent type-2 diabetes and pre-diabetes naturally.

Vynleads' flagship brand, “Done with Diabetes” (DWD), was introduced in 2016. Since its inception, DWD has acquired more than 28,000 paying members and generated more than USD$8M in gross revenues since its launch in March 2016. Vynleads plans to expand its Lifestyle Blueprint model, which powers DWD, across a range of verticals, with a focus on health and wellness support, and chronic illness management. Vynleads, Inc. is a fully reporting and audited company, with filings available on the SEC website.

Additional information about Vynleads is available at www.vynleads.com . Details about the DWD Protocol are available online at www.dwdprotocol.com and www.wearedwd.com .

Further information:

Alex Mannine

CEO and co-founder

Vynleads, Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

investors@vynleads.com

Media requests:

Adam Bello

Media & Analyst Relations Manager

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092 x 226

media@primorisgroup.com

Health Disclaimers:

References to the DWD Protocol and diabetes only includes prediabetes and type-2 diabetes. This system does not work for, and is not designed for type-1 diabetes. As always, please consult with your doctor before taking any further action.

These statements have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Vynleads, Inc and its network of newsletters is committed to bringing you the latest, most accurate, most reliable information available for a healthy lifestyle. Nevertheless, nothing stated here should be considered as formal medical advice for dealing with a given problem, or to diagnose / treat / prevent / cure any disease. This information is for informational and educational purposes only. Only a licensed medical doctor can legally offer medical advice in the United States. Consult your health care professional for individual guidance for specific health problems.

Forward Looking Statement:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 by Vynleads and its representatives. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “will,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in reports filed by Vynleads with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Vynleads undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.