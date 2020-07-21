GATX Corporation Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results

Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter 2020 was $37.0 million or $1.05 per diluted share

Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.7%

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2020 second-quarter results. In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company. As a result, this segment is reported as discontinued operations and prior periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation. Results for the second quarter and six months ending June 30 are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 Per Diluted Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from Continuing Operations $ 1.05 $ 1.65 $ 2.38 $ 2.75 Income from Discontinued Operations 0.06 0.21 0.04 0.22 Total $ 1.11 $ 1.86 $ 2.42 $ 2.97

2020 second quarter net income from continuing operations was $37.0 million or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $60.3 million or $1.65 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations for the first six months of 2020 was $84.2 million or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to $101.5 million or $2.75 per diluted share in the prior year period. The 2019 second quarter and year-to-date results include a net deferred tax benefit of $2.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share related to an enacted foreign tax rate reduction. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

Net income from discontinued operations in the second quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the same period of 2019. Year to date, net income from discontinued operations was $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the prior year period.

“In the second quarter, COVID-19 and its effect on the global economy negatively impacted all of our business segments,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Despite the difficult business conditions, our Rail North America team continued to effectively deploy railcars on lease and displace competitors, resulting in a renewal success rate of 71.8% and fleet utilization of 98.7% at quarter-end. However, as customers right-size their fleets, railcar lessors are competing aggressively to place both new deliveries and their existing idle railcars, resulting in significant pressure on lease rates. In the second quarter, the renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 28% and the average renewal term was 31 months.

“Rail International performed well. GATX Rail Europe continued to experience small lease renewal rate increases and fleet utilization remains strong at 98.4%. However, the pace of new railcar investments in both Europe and India was constrained due to pandemic-related shutdowns at railcar manufacturing facilities. In the Portfolio Management segment, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates produced solid financial results against a challenging backdrop in the global aviation industry.”

Mr. Kenney added, “Investment volume was over $210 million in the quarter. With a strong balance sheet, GATX continues to have the capacity and willingness to invest at attractive valuations.”

Mr. Kenney concluded, “Looking ahead, we expect pressure on lease rates, renewal activity, and asset utilization across our business segments as impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Given the highly uncertain global outlook and lack of near-term visibility, we are not reinstituting guidance for 2020 at this time.”

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $50.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $85.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Lower segment profit was primarily a result of lower gains on asset dispositions. Year to date, Rail North America reported segment profit of $122.0 million, compared to $154.2 million in the same period of 2019. The decline in year-to-date 2020 results was predominantly driven by lower lease revenue and lower gains on asset dispositions.

At June 30, 2020, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 117,800 cars, including approximately 15,000 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 98.7% at the end of the second quarter, compared to 99.0% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.5% at the end of the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 28.0%. This compares to negative 11.6% in the prior quarter and negative 2.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the second quarter was 31 months, compared to 31 months in the prior quarter and 40 months in the second quarter of 2019. Rail North America’s investment volume during the second quarter was $159.6 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International’s segment profit was $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $21.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Rail International reported segment profit of $33.9 million year-to-date 2020, compared to $36.1 million for the same period of 2019. Results in the comparative periods were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

At June 30, 2020, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 25,700 cars. Utilization was 98.4%, compared to 98.5% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Segment profit year-to-date 2020 was $38.8 million, compared to $24.2 million for the same period of 2019. The increase in second quarter and year-to-date segment profit was due to higher marine operating revenue and higher share of affiliates’ earnings from the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates resulting from increased remarketing income.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC) on May 14, 2020 for a purchase price of $260 million, subject to customary closing adjustments; adjustments are not expected to be material to GATX’s overall financial position.

The ASC segment is therefore accounted for as a discontinued operation. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:

(Income per diluted share) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 Discontinued Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operations, net of taxes $ (0.04 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.22 Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes 0.10 — 0.10 — Total Discontinued Operations $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ 0.22

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com .

TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION

GATX Corporation will host a teleconference to discuss 2020 second-quarter results. Call details are as follows:

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

11 a.m. Eastern Time

Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-458-4121

International Dial-In: 1-786-789-4772

Replay: 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 /Access Code: 7836635

Call-in details, a copy of this press release and real-time audio access are available at www.gatx.com. Please access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same site.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Lease revenue $ 269.3 $ 272.9 $ 540.0 $ 546.3 Marine operating revenue 3.3 0.1 6.6 2.5 Other revenue 27.9 24.5 53.3 54.0 Total Revenues 300.5 297.5 599.9 602.8 Expenses Maintenance expense 82.3 78.2 168.1 159.1 Marine operating expense 3.2 4.0 7.3 8.6 Depreciation expense 81.6 80.3 162.0 160.2 Operating lease expense 12.5 13.7 25.8 27.4 Other operating expense 9.2 7.8 17.7 15.8 Selling, general and administrative expense 43.4 43.0 83.8 87.0 Total Expenses 232.2 227.0 464.7 458.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 6.0 32.9 33.4 41.8 Interest expense, net (47.4 ) (45.5 ) (92.9 ) (90.6 ) Other expense (3.0 ) (0.4 ) (11.0 ) (3.6 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings 23.9 57.5 64.7 92.3 Income taxes (4.7 ) (13.3 ) (17.8 ) (21.6 ) Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes 17.8 16.1 37.3 30.8 Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 37.0 $ 60.3 $ 84.2 $ 101.5 Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (1.3 ) $ 7.7 $ (2.2 ) $ 8.0 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 3.6 — 3.6 — Total Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes $ 2.3 $ 7.7 $ 1.4 $ 8.0 Net Income $ 39.3 $ 68.0 $ 85.6 $ 109.5 Share Data Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.06 $ 1.68 $ 2.41 $ 2.80 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.06 0.21 0.04 0.22 Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 1.12 $ 1.89 $ 2.45 $ 3.02 Average number of common shares 34.9 36.0 34.9 36.2 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.05 $ 1.65 $ 2.38 $ 2.75 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.06 0.21 0.04 0.22 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 1.11 $ 1.86 $ 2.42 $ 2.97 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.4 36.7 35.4 36.9 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.96 $ 0.92





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 492.9 $ 151.0 Receivables Rent and other receivables 71.4 65.9 Finance leases (as lessor) 64.9 90.3 Less: allowance for losses (6.1 ) (6.2 ) 130.2 150.0 Operating Assets and Facilities 9,784.1 9,523.5 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,155.7 ) (3,066.2 ) 6,628.4 6,457.3 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 372.1 411.7 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation 30.1 8.9 402.2 420.6 Investments in Affiliated Companies 551.4 512.6 Goodwill 81.7 81.5 Other Assets 225.9 221.0 Assets of Discontinued Operations — 291.1 Total Assets $ 8,512.7 $ 8,285.1 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 145.7 $ 119.4 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 5.9 15.8 Recourse 5,047.5 4,780.4 5,053.4 4,796.2 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 372.3 429.4 Finance leases 31.8 7.9 404.1 437.3 Deferred Income Taxes 915.7 888.5 Other Liabilities 118.5 139.1 Liabilities of Discontinued Operations — 69.5 Total Liabilities 6,637.4 6,450.0 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,875.3 1,835.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 8,512.7 $ 8,285.1





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(In millions)

Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 210.0 $ 59.1 $ 0.2 $ — $ 269.3 Marine operating revenue — — 3.3 — 3.3 Other revenue 25.5 2.1 0.3 — 27.9 Total Revenues 235.5 61.2 3.8 — 300.5 Expenses Maintenance expense 70.4 11.9 — — 82.3 Marine operating expense — — 3.2 — 3.2 Depreciation expense 64.4 15.8 1.4 — 81.6 Operating lease expense 12.5 — — — 12.5 Other operating expense 7.6 1.5 0.1 — 9.2 Total Expenses 154.9 29.2 4.7 — 188.8 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 5.2 0.2 0.6 — 6.0 Interest (expense) income, net (34.5 ) (11.5 ) (3.0 ) 1.6 (47.4 ) Other expense (1.3 ) (0.7 ) — (1.0 ) (3.0 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 22.6 — 22.6 Segment profit $ 50.0 $ 20.0 $ 19.3 $ 0.6 $ 89.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 43.4 Income taxes (includes $4.8 related to affiliates' earnings) 9.5 Net income from continuing operations $ 37.0 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (1.3 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 3.6 Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 2.3 Net income $ 39.3 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 159.6 $ 49.9 $ — $ 1.0 $ 210.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 4.4 $ — $ 0.1 $ — $ 4.5 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.5 — 0.6 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 0.7 0.2 — — 0.9 $ 5.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.6 $ — $ 6.0

__________

(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.







GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(In millions)

Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 218.8 $ 53.9 $ 0.2 $ — $ 272.9 Marine operating revenue — — 0.1 — 0.1 Other revenue 22.4 1.8 0.3 — 24.5 Total Revenues 241.2 55.7 0.6 — 297.5 Expenses Maintenance expense 67.0 11.2 — — 78.2 Marine operating expense — — 4.0 — 4.0 Depreciation expense 64.4 14.2 1.7 — 80.3 Operating lease expense 13.7 — — — 13.7 Other operating expense 6.4 1.3 0.1 — 7.8 Total Expenses 151.5 26.7 5.8 — 184.0 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 32.1 0.5 0.3 — 32.9 Interest (expense) income, net (34.1 ) (10.1 ) (2.8 ) 1.5 (45.5 ) Other expense (income) (1.9 ) 1.9 — (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 19.6 — 19.6 Segment profit $ 85.8 $ 21.3 $ 11.9 $ 1.1 $ 120.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 43.0 Income taxes (includes $3.5 related to affiliates' earnings) 16.8 Net income from continuing operations $ 60.3 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 7.7 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 7.7 Net income $ 68.0 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 105.3 $ 73.7 $ — $ 1.2 $ 180.2 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 26.8 $ — $ — $ — $ 26.8 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.3 — 0.4 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 5.2 0.5 — — 5.7 $ 32.1 $ 0.5 $ 0.3 $ — $ 32.9

__________

(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.







GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(In millions)

Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 422.1 $ 117.4 $ 0.5 $ — $ 540.0 Marine operating revenue — — 6.6 — 6.6 Other revenue 49.1 3.9 0.3 — 53.3 Total Revenues 471.2 121.3 7.4 — 599.9 Expenses Maintenance expense 143.3 24.8 — — 168.1 Marine operating expense — — 7.3 — 7.3 Depreciation expense 128.0 31.3 2.7 — 162.0 Operating lease expense 25.8 — — — 25.8 Other operating expense 14.2 3.3 0.2 — 17.7 Total Expenses 311.3 59.4 10.2 — 380.9 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 32.0 0.3 1.1 — 33.4 Interest (expense) income, net (67.8 ) (22.1 ) (5.9 ) 2.9 (92.9 ) Other expense (2.1 ) (6.2 ) — (2.7 ) (11.0 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 46.4 — 46.4 Segment profit $ 122.0 $ 33.9 $ 38.8 $ 0.2 $ 194.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 83.8 Income taxes (includes $9.1 related to affiliates' earnings) 26.9 Net income from continuing operations $ 84.2 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (2.2 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 3.6 Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 1.4 Net income $ 85.6 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 270.5 $ 119.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.5 $ 391.5 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 31.3 $ — $ 0.1 $ — $ 31.4 Residual sharing income 0.2 — 1.0 — 1.2 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 0.5 0.3 — — 0.8 $ 32.0 $ 0.3 $ 1.1 $ — $ 33.4

__________

(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.







GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(In millions)





Rail

North America



Rail International

Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Revenues Lease revenue $ 439.7 $ 106.1 $ 0.5 $ — $ 546.3 Marine operating revenue — — 2.5 — 2.5 Other revenue 49.8 3.8 0.4 — 54.0 Total Revenues 489.5 109.9 3.4 — 602.8 Expenses Maintenance expense 135.8 23.3 — — 159.1 Marine operating expense — — 8.6 — 8.6 Depreciation expense 128.7 28.2 3.3 — 160.2 Operating lease expense 27.4 — — — 27.4 Other operating expense 12.8 2.8 0.2 — 15.8 Total Expenses 304.7 54.3 12.1 — 371.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 40.3 0.9 0.6 — 41.8 Interest (expense) income, net (68.3 ) (20.0 ) (5.5 ) 3.2 (90.6 ) Other expense (2.6 ) (0.4 ) — (0.6 ) (3.6 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 37.8 — 37.8 Segment profit $ 154.2 $ 36.1 $ 24.2 $ 2.6 $ 217.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 87.0 Income taxes (includes $7.0 related to affiliates' earnings) 28.6 Net income from continuing operations $ 101.5 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 8.0 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 8.0 Net income $ 109.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 204.3 $ 106.8 $ — $ 1.9 $ 313.0 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 36.5 $ — $ — $ — $ 36.5 Residual sharing income 0.2 — 0.6 — 0.8 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 3.6 0.9 — — 4.5 $ 40.3 $ 0.9 $ 0.6 $ — $ 41.8

__________

(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.







GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income*

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 39.3 $ 68.0 $ 85.6 $ 109.5 Less: Net income from discontinued operations (GAAP) 2.3 7.7 1.4 8.0 Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 37.0 $ 60.3 $ 84.2 $ 101.5 Other income tax adjustments attributable to income from continuing operations: Income tax rate change — (2.8 ) — (2.8 ) Net income from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 37.0 $ 57.5 $ 84.2 $ 98.7 Net income from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 2.3 $ 7.7 $ 1.4 $ 8.0 Net income from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 39.3 $ 65.2 $ 85.6 $ 106.7





Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share*

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 1.65 $ 2.38 $ 2.75 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (GAAP) 0.06 0.21 0.04 0.22 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 1.86 $ 2.42 $ 2.97 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 1.57 $ 2.38 $ 2.67 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 1.78 $ 2.42 $ 2.89

(*) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except leverage)

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 5,700.2 $ 5,634.6 $ 5,632.4 $ 5,611.9 $ 5,607.7 Rail International 1,534.2 1,447.7 1,462.8 1,368.4 1,404.1 Portfolio Management 675.1 656.5 637.0 637.5 626.6 Other 110.3 107.6 110.8 105.5 96.6 Discontinued Operations — 300.8 291.1 319.0 331.2 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 $ 8,042.3 $ 8,066.2 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (492.9 ) $ (570.7 ) $ (151.0 ) $ (48.6 ) $ (286.6 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 5.9 275.5 15.8 112.0 26.0 Recourse debt 5,047.5 5,043.7 4,780.4 4,580.2 4,832.5 Operating lease obligations 372.3 399.3 432.3 440.3 454.5 Finance lease obligations 31.8 — 7.9 — 10.6 Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash 4,964.6 5,147.8 5,085.4 5,083.9 5,037.0 Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,875.3 $ 1,831.0 $ 1,835.1 $ 1,786.5 $ 1,834.8 Recourse Leverage (1) 2.6 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.7

__________

(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.



Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 8,512.7 $ 8,717.9 $ 8,285.1 $ 8,090.9 $ 8,353.1 Less: cash (492.9 ) (570.7 ) (151.0 ) (48.6 ) (286.9 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 $ 8,042.3 $ 8,066.2





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Continued)

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change (28.0 ) % (11.6 ) % (9.1 ) % (7.7 ) % (2.8 ) % Average renewal term (months) 31 31 37 40 40 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 102,558 102,845 103,255 103,554 104,830 Cars added 1,220 883 965 902 661 Cars scrapped (570 ) (389 ) (620 ) (513 ) (377 ) Cars sold (317 ) (781 ) (755 ) (688 ) (1,560 ) Ending balance 102,891 102,558 102,845 103,255 103,554 Utilization 98.7 % 99.0 % 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.5 % Average active railcars 101,600 101,668 102,309 102,653 104,089 Boxcar Fleet Ending balance 14,936 15,026 15,264 15,803 15,921 Utilization 94.6 % 94.6 % 95.0 % 93.5 % 94.1 % Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 25,352 24,561 24,211 23,967 23,531 Cars added 423 871 416 325 491 Cars scrapped/sold (70 ) (80 ) (66 ) (81 ) (55 ) Ending balance 25,705 25,352 24,561 24,211 23,967 Utilization 98.4 % 98.5 % 99.3 % 99.4 % 98.9 % Average active railcars 25,100 24,622 24,216 23,877 23,480 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 68.6 % 73.5 % 77.1 % 77.4 % 77.7 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) (15.9 ) % (6.3 ) % (4.9 ) % (3.8 ) % (2.9 ) % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) (5.0 ) % 3.1 % (0.6 ) % (0.2 ) % (0.1 ) % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) (11.1 ) % 3.6 % 12.2 % 16.6 % 23.2 % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) n/a (6) 46,330 51,295 58,127 69,227 American Steamship Company Statistics Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (7) 2.7 1.0 7.5 9.6 8.7

__________

(1) GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.

(2) Excludes boxcar fleet.

(3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.

(4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

(5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).

(6) Not available, not published as of the date of this release.

(7) Total net tons carried for the second quarter of 2020 reflects volume through May 14, 2020, the date of the sale.