Simmons Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $58.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $55.6 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $3.2 million, or 5.7%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54, a decrease of $0.04, or 6.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in second quarter 2020 results were $3.0 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs as well as a $1.6 million after-tax gain associated with the sale of branches.

Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $60.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $65.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 8.1%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.55, a decrease of $0.13, or 19.1%, from the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date net income for the first half of 2020 was $136.0 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share, compared to $103.3 million, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019. Excluding $2.0 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in south Texas and Colorado, year-to-date core earnings for 2020 were $134.0 million, an increase of $19.5 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2020 were $1.21, equal to the same period in 2019.

“Our associates at Simmons Bank have done an amazing job of adapting to the changes that have occurred over the past four months,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “We continue to operate in an uncertain environment, and we will continue to adjust as necessary. We have consolidated various operations to provide capacity for continued service to our customers and communities. Our digital banking options have been very well received by our customers, and we expect to continue to see the trend toward more self-service. We need a sustainable plan for the opening of the economy, including public education across the country. We remain optimistic we will get one soon.”

Selected Highlights:   2nd Qtr 2020     1st Qtr 2020     2nd Qtr 2019  
Net income $ 58.8 million   $ 77.2 million   $ 55.6 million  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.58  
Return on avg assets   1.08 %   1.48 %   1.28 %
Return on avg common equity   8.21 %   10.83 %   9.48 %
Return on tangible common equity (1)   14.55 %   19.00 %   17.40 %
       
Core earnings (2) $ 60.1 million   $ 73.8 million   $ 65.5 million  
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $ 0.55   $ 0.65   $ 0.68  
Core return on avg assets (2)   1.11 %   1.42 %   1.51 %
Core return on avg common equity (2)   8.40 %   10.35 %   11.16 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2)   14.87 %   18.19 %   20.36 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   49.12 %   56.38 %   49.88 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings (2) $ 97.7 million   $ 84.4 million   $ 88.8 million  
                   
  1. Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  2. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  3. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2019
Total loans $ 14.61 $ 14.37 $ 13.13
             

Total loans were $14.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 11.3%, compared to June 30, 2019, primarily due to The Landrum Company (“Landrum”) merger completed during the fourth quarter 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020), total loans increased $232.6 million, or 1.6%. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company had $963.7 million in loan originations under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act and an increase in agricultural loans of $26.2 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in energy loan lending, commercial real estate and single-family real estate loan categories of $64.8 million, $149.7 million and $136.5 million, respectively. 

Deposits

($ in billions) 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2019
Total deposits $ 16.6 $ 15.6 $ 13.5
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4.6 $ 3.6 $ 2.9
Interest bearing deposits $ 9.0 $ 8.8 $ 7.3
Time deposits $ 3.0 $ 3.2 $ 3.3
             

Total deposits were $16.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 22.9%, since June 30, 2019, primarily due to the Landrum merger. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 6.8%, primarily due to the $1.0 billion increase in non-interest bearing deposits. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in brokered funds of $308.9 million during the second quarter.   

Net Interest Income

  2nd Qtr
2020		   1st Qtr
2020		   4th Qtr
2019		   3rd Qtr
2019		   2nd Qtr
2019		  
Loan yield (1) 4.84 % 5.19 % 5.43 % 5.47 % 5.58 %
Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.52 % 4.86 % 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 %
Security yield (1) 2.50 % 2.63 % 2.73 % 2.87 % 3.06 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.59 % 1.03 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.37 %
Cost of deposits (3) 0.44 % 0.80 % 0.94 % 1.09 % 1.07 %
Cost of borrowed funds 1.84 % 2.06 % 2.30 % 2.52 % 2.50 %
Net interest margin (1) 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.94 %
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.67 %
                     
  1. Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
  2. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  3. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $163.7 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 9.5%, from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the 78 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing deposits year over year. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $11.7 million and $10.2 million for the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The loan yield was 4.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, while the core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.52% for the same period. The decrease in the loan yield during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the quarter. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.33% (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the loan yield by approximately 10 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.18% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the additional liquidity and the lower yielding PPP loans, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 25 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.2 million, an increase of $10.3 million compared to the same period in the previous year. During the second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $2.2 million gain associated with the sale of the branches recorded in other income, which the Company considers a non-core item.

The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to the increase in mortgage lending income driven by the current low mortgage interest rate environment. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts was primarily attributable to a lower number of customer transactions, related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions)		 2nd Qtr
2020		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 8.6 $ 13.3 $ 13.3 $ 10.8 $ 10.6
Mortgage lending income $ 12.5 $ 5.0 $ 4.0 $ 4.5 $ 3.7
SBA lending income $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 1.0 $ 0.9
Debit and credit card fees $ 8.0 $ 7.9 $ 8.9 $ 7.1 $ 7.2
Gain on sale of securities $ 0.4 $ 32.1 $ 0.4 $ 7.4 $ 2.8
Other income $ 9.8 $ 12.8 $ 7.1 $ 44.7 $ 6.1
           
Core other income(1) $ 7.6 $ 6.9 $ 7.1 $ 44.7 $ 6.1
                     
  1. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $112.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $4.0 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $108.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.2 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the Landrum merger and additional software and technology costs related to the Company’s Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 49.12%, compared to 49.88% for the same period in 2019.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions)		 2nd Qtr
2020		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019
Salaries and employee benefits $ 57.6 $ 67.9 $ 63.2 $ 52.1 $ 56.1
Merger related costs $ 1.8 $ 1.1 $ 24.8 $ 2.6 $ 7.5
Other operating expenses $ 34.7 $ 38.8 $ 38.0 $ 37.9 $ 32.9
           
Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $ 57.2 $ 67.9 $ 63.2 $ 51.9 $ 53.2
Core merger related costs(1)   -   -   -   -   -
Core other operating expenses(1) $ 33.0 $ 38.6 $ 38.0 $ 37.8 $ 30.0
                     
  1. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

On a linked-quarter basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased by $10.3 million, which included the impact of cost savings from the Landrum merger.  The decrease was primarily driven by the following categories:

  • Employee benefits - $3.1 million decrease (payroll taxes, insurance utilization, and other employee benefits)
  • Salaries - $2.3 million decrease
  • Incentive based plans - $4.9 million decrease (executive, lender and retail incentive plans)

On a linked-quarter basis, other operating expenses decreased $4.1 million. The remaining decrease was primarily related to cost savings from the Landrum merger and lower operating expenses due to the impact of COVID-19.

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $493,000 of non-core expense during the second quarter. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during June 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. In addition, the Company expects to close an additional 23 branch locations and one loan production office during the fourth quarter of 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.8 million.

Asset Quality

  2nd Qtr
2020		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.59 % 1.69 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 175 % 154 % 74 % 78 % 60 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.91 % 1.10 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.81 %
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 1.04 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.59 % 0.11 %
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.56 % 0.07 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.15 %

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $231.6 million. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $26.9 million. Included in total loans was $963.7 million of government guaranteed PPP loans.  Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.70%.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $38.2 million, of which $32.6 million were from loans included in the energy lending portfolios acquired from Bank SNB and Southwest Bank in 2017.  Of the second quarter charge-offs, $27.8 million was specifically reserved for and included in the March 31, 2020 allowance for credit loss.  Therefore, additional provision related to these charges was not required.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At June 30, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $14.1 million, decreases of $10.7 million, or 43.0%, compared to the same period in 2019 and $6.7 million, or 32.2% from March 31, 2020. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:      

 ($ in millions) 2nd Qtr
2020		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019
Closed bank branches and branch sites $ 2.7 $ 8.8 $ 5.7 $ 5.9 $ 6.5
Foreclosed assets – acquired $ 9.2 $ 9.2 $ 10.3 $ 10.1 $ 13.3
Foreclosed assets – legacy $ 2.2 $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 3.6 $ 5.0
                     

Capital

  2nd Qtr
2020		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.3 % 13.7 % 14.1 % 14.3 % 13.8 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.3 % 8.4 % 9.0 % 9.1 % 8.5 %
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 11.9 % 11.1 % 10.9 % 10.3 % 9.8 %
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 8.8 % 9.0 % 9.6 % 9.1 % 8.9 %
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.9 % 11.1 % 10.9 % 10.3 % 9.8 %
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 14.9 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 12.7 %
                     
  1. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

At June 30, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion. Book value per share was $26.64 and tangible book value per share was $15.79 at June 30, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.3% at June 30, 2020 while the tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.3% at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $963.7 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios.  Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 13.9%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.7% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.1%.

No shares have been repurchased under the Company’s stock repurchase program since March 31, 2020. Market conditions and the Company’s capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

Digital Banking

Since the end of February 2020, the Company has added over 38,000 new digital banking users, a 23% increase.  More than 78% of deposit transaction accounts are now enrolled in digital banking.  For the first time, in March, the Company processed more weekly transactions using the digital channels than at the branches.  During May 2020, the Company completed the conversion of all consumer customers to the new online platform.  All consumer customers are now on the same online and mobile platforms, including acquired institutions.

COVID-19 Impact

Through June 30, 2020, the Company originated over 7,800 PPP loans with an average balance of $123,000 per loan.  Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000.

PPP Loans
as of June 30, 2020 		# of
Loans 		  Balance
($ in millions) 		 
Loan balance less than $350,000 7,286 93 % $ 392.3 41 %
Loan balance $350,000 or less than $2 million 478 6 % $ 355.4 37 %
Loan balance $2 million to $10 million 62 1 % $ 216.0 22 %
Total 7,826 100 % $ 963.7 100 %
               

In March and in response to the pandemic, the Company announced temporary closure of 52 branches and has been focusing on the enhanced digital banking experience.  While the majority of these branches have been reopened, the Company has continued to review its branch network.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 9275743. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of PPP loans.  The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program and completed and future branch closures, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, including whether there is a “second wave” as a result of the loosening of governmental restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stephen C. Massanelli
EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets          
For the Quarters Ended   Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
ASSETS          
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 234,998   $ 244,123   $ 277,208   $ 161,440   $ 145,491  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   2,310,162     1,493,076     719,415     368,530     509,765  
Cash and cash equivalents   2,545,160     1,737,199     996,623     529,970     655,256  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   4,561     4,309     4,554     5,041     5,041  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   51,720     53,968     40,927     42,237     47,455  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   2,496,896     2,466,640     3,288,343     2,210,931     2,191,573  
Mortgage loans held for sale   120,034     49,984     58,102     50,099     34,999  
Other assets held for sale   399     115,315     260,332     383     397  
Loans:          
Loans   14,606,900     14,374,277     14,425,704     13,003,549     13,128,125  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (231,643 )   (243,195 )   (68,244 )   (66,590 )   (64,179 )
Net loans   14,375,257     14,131,082     14,357,460     12,936,959     13,063,946  
Premises and equipment   478,896     484,990     492,384     378,678     370,551  
Premises held for sale   4,576     -     -     -     -  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   14,111     20,805     19,121     19,576     24,761  
Interest receivable   79,772     57,039     62,707     53,966     54,781  
Bank owned life insurance   256,643     255,197     254,152     234,655     233,345  
Goodwill   1,064,765     1,064,978     1,055,520     926,648     926,450  
Other intangible assets   117,823     121,673     127,340     101,149     104,096  
Other assets   293,071     278,173     241,578     268,219     224,784  
Total assets $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435  
                               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,608,098   $ 3,572,244   $ 3,741,093   $ 3,044,330   $ 2,954,032  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   8,978,045     8,840,678     9,090,878     7,337,571     7,258,005  
Time deposits   3,029,975     3,146,811     3,276,969     3,086,108     3,304,176  
Total deposits   16,616,118     15,559,733     16,108,940     13,468,009     13,516,213  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   387,025     377,859     150,145     116,536     130,470  
Other borrowings   1,393,689     1,396,829     1,297,599     1,098,395     1,324,094  
Subordinated notes and debentures   382,604     388,396     388,260     354,223     354,132  
Other liabilities held for sale   -     58,405     159,853     -     162  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   219,545     214,730     165,422     174,277     142,851  
Total liabilities   18,998,981     17,995,952     18,270,219     15,211,440     15,467,922  
                               
Stockholders' equity:                              
Preferred stock   767     767     767     -     -  
Common stock   1,090     1,090     1,136     966     966  
Surplus   2,029,383     2,026,420     2,117,282     1,708,058     1,705,262  
Undivided profits   819,153     778,893     848,848     814,338     747,969  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):                              
Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities   54,310     38,230     20,891     23,709     15,316  
Total stockholders' equity   2,904,703     2,845,400     2,988,924     2,547,071     2,469,513  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435  
                               



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date        
For the Quarters Ended   Jun 30   Mar 31   Dec 31     Sep 30   Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020   2020   2019     2019   2019
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $ 176,910 $ 187,566 $ 193,402   $ 179,971 $ 178,122
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   603   2,441   2,625     1,586   1,121
Investment securities   13,473   18,943   16,962     14,467   15,666
Mortgage loans held for sale   668   281   402     382   332
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   191,654   209,231   213,391     196,406   195,241
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Time deposits   10,803   13,323   16,198     15,573   14,606
Other deposits   7,203   17,954   20,331     21,363   20,190
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   337   759   368     249   257
Other borrowings   4,963   4,877   4,615     5,381   6,219
Subordinated notes and debentures   4,667   4,835   4,813     4,576   4,541
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   27,973   41,748   46,325     47,142   45,813
NET INTEREST INCOME   163,681   167,483   167,066     149,264   149,428
Provision for credit losses   26,915   26,134   4,903     21,973   7,079
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   136,766   141,349   162,163     127,291   142,349
NON-INTEREST INCOME                      
Trust income   7,253   7,151   7,430     6,108   5,794
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,570   13,328   13,332     10,825   10,557
Other service charges and fees   1,489   1,588   1,915     1,308   1,312
Mortgage lending income   12,459   5,046   4,029     4,509   3,656
SBA lending income   245   296   321     956   895
Investment banking income   571   877   822     513   360
Debit and credit card fees   7,996   7,914   8,920     7,059   7,212
Bank owned life insurance income   1,445   1,298   1,411     1,302   1,260
Gain on sale of securities, net   390   32,095   377     7,374   2,823
Other income   9,809   12,801   7,073     44,721   6,065
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   50,227   82,394   45,630     84,675   39,934
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Salaries and employee benefits   57,644   67,924   63,235     52,065   56,128
Occupancy expense, net   9,217   9,510   9,272     8,342   6,919
Furniture and equipment expense   6,144   5,723   5,758     4,898   4,206
Other real estate and foreclosure expense   274   325   1,089     1,125   591
Deposit insurance   2,838   2,475   (134 )   -   2,510
Merger-related costs   1,830   1,068   24,831     2,556   7,522
Other operating expenses   34,651   38,788   38,044     37,879   32,867
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   112,598   125,813   142,095     106,865   110,743
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   74,395   97,930   65,698     105,101   71,540
Provision for income taxes   15,593   20,694   12,976     23,275   15,616
NET INCOME   58,802   77,236   52,722     81,826   55,924
Preferred stock dividends   13   13   13     -   326
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709   $ 81,826 $ 55,598
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49   $ 0.85 $ 0.58
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49   $ 0.84 $ 0.58
                       


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Tier 1 capital          
Stockholders' equity $ 2,904,703   $ 2,845,400   $ 2,988,924   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513  
CECL transition provision (1)   130,480     134,558     -     -     -  
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,160,385 )   (1,164,038 )   (1,160,079 )   (1,013,309 )   (1,001,676 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities   (54,310 )   (38,230 )   (20,891 )   (23,709 )   (15,316 )
Total Tier 1 capital   1,820,488     1,777,690     1,807,954     1,510,053     1,452,521  
                               
Tier 2 capital                              
Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   382,604     388,396     388,260     354,223     354,132  
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments   83,780     96,015     76,644     74,455     72,044  
Total Tier 2 capital   466,384     484,411     464,904     428,678     426,176  
Total risk-based capital $ 2,286,872   $ 2,262,101   $ 2,272,858   $ 1,938,731   $ 1,878,697  
                               
Risk weighted assets $ 15,362,175   $ 16,012,233   $ 16,554,081   $ 14,725,571   $ 14,825,253  
                               
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,742,824   $ 19,832,219   $ 18,852,798   $ 16,681,527   $ 16,382,520  
                               
Ratios at end of quarter          
Equity to assets   13.26 %   13.65 %   14.06 %   14.34 %   13.77 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.31 %   8.44 %   8.99 %   9.08 %   8.51 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   11.85 %   11.10 %   10.92 %   10.25 %   9.80 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.78 %   8.96 %   9.59 %   9.05 %   8.87 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.85 %   11.10 %   10.92 %   10.25 %   9.80 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.89 %   14.13 %   13.73 %   13.17 %   12.67 %
           
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
($ in thousands)          
Investment Securities - End of Period          
Held-to-Maturity          
U.S. Government agencies $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 999
Mortgage-backed securities   25,980   27,121   10,796   11,549   12,225
State and political subdivisions   24,777   25,985   27,082   28,692   32,236
Other securities   963   862   3,049   1,996   1,995
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)   51,720   53,968   40,927   42,237   47,455
Available-for-Sale                    
U.S. Treasury $ - $ 424,989 $ 449,729 $ - $ -
U.S. Government agencies   210,921   161,289   194,249   178,139   197,656
Mortgage-backed securities   1,154,086   1,179,837   1,742,945   1,337,794   1,345,760
State and political subdivisions   1,054,068   678,243   880,524   681,202   636,558
Other securities   77,821   22,282   20,896   13,796   11,599
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)   2,496,896   2,466,640   3,288,343   2,210,931   2,191,573
Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,548,616 $ 2,520,608 $ 3,329,270 $ 2,253,168 $ 2,239,028
Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 53,751 $ 55,714 $ 41,855 $ 43,302 $ 48,640
                     
Investment Securities - QTD Average                    
Taxable securities $ 1,642,083 $ 2,324,188 $ 1,940,755 $ 1,561,308 $ 1,641,986
Tax exempt securities   866,944   900,223   825,000   681,505   624,898
Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,509,027 $ 3,224,411 $ 2,765,755 $ 2,242,813 $ 2,266,884
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Loans          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
($ in thousands)          
Loan Portfolio - End of Period          
Consumer          
Credit cards $ 184,348 $ 188,596 $ 204,802 $ 195,083 $ 187,919
Other consumer   214,024   267,870   249,195   215,283   216,144
Total consumer   398,372   456,466   453,997   410,366   404,063
Real Estate          
Construction   2,010,256   2,024,118   2,248,673   2,081,595   1,975,179
Single-family residential   2,207,087   2,343,543   2,414,753   1,951,842   1,998,655
Other commercial real estate   6,316,444   6,466,104   6,358,514   5,758,511   5,983,488
Total real estate   10,533,787   10,833,765   11,021,940   9,791,948   9,957,322
Commercial          
Commercial   3,038,216   2,314,472   2,451,119   2,215,539   2,249,078
Agricultural   217,715   191,535   191,525   214,610   192,988
Total commercial   3,255,931   2,506,007   2,642,644   2,430,149   2,442,066
Other   418,810   578,039   307,123   371,086   324,674
Total Loans $ 14,606,900 $ 14,374,277 $ 14,425,704 $ 13,003,549 $ 13,128,125
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326   $ 68,244   $ 66,590   $ 64,179   $ 60,555  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1)     151,377                    
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 243,195   $ 219,621                    
                               
Loans charged off                              
Credit cards   1,053     1,441     1,287     1,117     1,039  
Other consumer   592     1,379     1,425     1,065     964  
Real estate   1,824     396     892     1,367     1,216  
Commercial   35,687     523     459     17,778     1,963  
Total loans charged off   39,156     3,739     4,063     21,327     5,182  
                               
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                              
Credit cards   272     225     287     223     271  
Other consumer   301     443     304     1,422     331  
Real estate   253     101     146     55     158  
Commercial   98     347     77     65     967  
Total recoveries   924     1,116     814     1,765     1,727  
Net loans charged off   38,232     2,623     3,249     19,562     3,455  
Provision for credit losses on loans   26,678     26,197     4,903     21,973     7,079  
Balance, end of quarter $ 231,641   $ 243,195   $ 68,244   $ 66,590   $ 64,179  
                               
Non-performing assets          
Non-performing loans          
Nonaccrual loans $ 131,888   $ 156,746   $ 91,723   $ 84,660   $ 106,670  
Loans past due 90 days or more   537     1,305     855     177     277  
Total non-performing loans   132,425     158,051     92,578     84,837     106,947  
Other non-performing assets                              
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   14,111     20,805     19,121     19,576     24,761  
Other non-performing assets   2,008     2,169     1,964     540     613  
Total other non-performing assets   16,119     22,974     21,085     20,116     25,374  
Total non-performing assets $ 148,544   $ 181,025   $ 113,663   $ 104,953   $ 132,321  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 3,960   $ 4,110   $ 4,411   $ 6,519   $ 6,246  
           
Ratios          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.59 %   1.69 %   0.47 %   0.51 %   0.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   175 %   154 %   74 %   78 %   60 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.91 %   1.10 %   0.64 %   0.65 %   0.81 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets   0.70 %   0.89 %   0.56 %   0.63 %   0.77 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.68 %   0.87 %   0.53 %   0.59 %   0.74 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   1.04 %   0.07 %   0.09 %   0.59 %   0.11 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans   1.67 %   2.29 %   1.99 %   1.82 %   1.63 %
           
(1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.        
.          



Simmons First National Corporation                   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                      
(Unaudited)                      
  Three Months Ended Jun 2020   Three Months Ended Mar 2020   Three Months Ended Jun 2019
($ in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate   Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate   Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS                      
Earning assets:                      
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 2,190,878 $ 603 0.11 %   $ 764,639 $ 2,441 1.28 %   $ 276,370 $ 1,121 1.63 %
Investment securities - taxable   1,642,083   7,131 1.75 %     2,324,188   12,752 2.21 %     1,641,986   11,066 2.70 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   866,944   8,434 3.91 %     900,223   8,315 3.71 %     624,898   6,209 3.99 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   86,264   668 3.11 %     43,588   281 2.59 %     32,030   332 4.16 %
Loans (FTE)   14,731,306   177,168 4.84 %     14,548,853   187,747 5.19 %     12,814,386   178,219 5.58 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)   19,517,475   194,004 4.00 %     18,581,491   211,536 4.58 %     15,389,670   196,947 5.13 %
Non-earning assets   2,304,798             2,338,732             1,993,202        
Total assets $ 21,822,273           $ 20,920,223           $ 17,382,872        
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 9,138,563 $ 7,203 0.32 %   $ 9,005,701 $ 17,954 0.80 %   $ 7,139,356 $ 20,190 1.13 %
Time deposits   3,057,153   10,803 1.42 %     3,150,909   13,323 1.70 %     3,072,246   14,606 1.91 %
Total interest bearing deposits   12,195,716   18,006 0.59 %     12,156,610   31,277 1.03 %     10,211,602   34,796 1.37 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase   392,633   337 0.35 %     330,902   759 0.92 %     133,242   257 0.77 %
Other borrowings   1,395,109   4,963 1.43 %     1,320,245   4,877 1.49 %     1,277,450   6,219 1.95 %
Subordinated notes and debentures   387,422   4,667 4.84 %     388,330   4,835 5.01 %     354,088   4,541 5.14 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   14,370,880   27,973 0.78 %     14,196,087   41,748 1.18 %     11,976,382   45,813 1.53 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                        
Non-interest bearing deposits   4,354,781         3,602,678         2,834,452    
Other liabilities   216,508         251,514         207,500    
Total liabilities   18,942,169         18,050,279         15,018,334    
Stockholders' equity   2,880,104         2,869,944         2,364,538    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,822,273           $ 20,920,223           $ 17,382,872        
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 166,031         $ 169,788         $ 151,134  
Net interest spread (FTE)       3.22 %         3.40 %         3.60 %
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date     3.42 %       3.68 %       3.94 %
                       
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date     3.55 %       3.68 %       3.90 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)   3.18 %       3.42 %       3.67 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)     4.52 %       4.86 %       5.26 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     3.30 %       3.42 %       3.68 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     4.69 %       4.86 %       5.27 %
                       
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                       


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except share data)          
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598  
Diluted earnings per share   0.54     0.68     0.49     0.84     0.58  
Return on average assets   1.08 %   1.48 %   1.04 %   1.83 %   1.28 %
Return on average common equity   8.21 %   10.83 %   8.01 %   13.70 %   9.48 %
Return on tangible common equity   14.55 %   19.00 %   14.62 %   24.89 %   17.40 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.42 %   3.68 %   3.78 %   3.82 %   3.94 %
FTE adjustment   2,350     2,305     2,172     1,843     1,706  
Amortization of intangibles   3,369     3,413     3,270     2,947     2,947  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,489     2,521     2,416     2,176     2,177  
Average diluted shares outstanding   109,130,866     113,137,223     108,472,559     96,968,775     96,367,857  
Shares repurchased under plan   -     4,922,336     390,000     -     -  
Average price of shares repurchased   -     18.96     25.95     -     -  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.17     0.17     0.16     0.16     0.16  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)          
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963   $ 65,453  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.55     0.65     0.66     0.87     0.68  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.18 %   3.42 %   3.44 %   3.59 %   3.67 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   11,723     11,837     15,100     9,322     10,162  
Efficiency ratio (1)   49.12 %   56.38 %   52.63 %   43.77 %   49.88 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.11 %   1.42 %   1.41 %   1.88 %   1.51 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   8.40 %   10.35 %   10.80 %   14.06 %   11.16 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   14.87 %   18.19 %   19.49 %   25.52 %   20.36 %
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293  
Diluted earnings per share   1.22     0.68     2.41     1.94     1.09  
Return on average assets   1.28 %   1.48 %   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.24 %
Return on average common equity   9.45 %   10.83 %   9.93 %   10.65 %   9.05 %
Return on tangible common equity   16.57 %   19.00 %   17.99 %   19.27 %   16.38 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.85 %   3.88 %   3.90 %
FTE adjustment   4,655     2,305     7,322     5,150     3,307  
Amortization of intangibles   6,782     3,413     11,805     8,535     5,588  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   5,010     2,521     8,720     6,304     4,128  
Average diluted shares outstanding   111,083,999     113,137,223     98,796,628     95,450,732     94,588,739  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.34     0.17     0.64     0.48     0.32  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)          
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492   $ 114,529  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   1.21     0.65     2.73     2.08     1.21  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.30 %   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.64 %   3.68 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   23,560     11,837     41,244     26,144     16,822  
Efficiency ratio (1)   52.75 %   56.38 %   50.33 %   49.49 %   53.14 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.51 %   1.55 %   1.37 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   9.31 %   10.35 %   11.25 %   11.42 %   10.04 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   16.33 %   18.19 %   20.31 %   20.62 %   18.09 %
END OF PERIOD          
Book value per share $ 26.64   $ 26.11   $ 26.30   $ 26.36   $ 25.57  
Tangible book value per share   15.79     15.22     15.89     15.73     14.90  
Shares outstanding   108,994,389     108,966,331     113,628,601     96,613,855     96,590,656  
Full-time equivalent employees   2,939     3,079     3,270     2,701     2,700  
Total number of financial centers   226     240     251     212     212  
           
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP)      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)              
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Net Income $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598  
Non-core items                              
Gain on sale of branches   (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   1,830     1,068     24,831     2,556     7,522  
Early retirement program   493     -     -     177     2,932  
Branch right-sizing   1,721     238     37     160     2,887  
Tax effect (1)   (482 )   1,198     (6,503 )   (756 )   (3,486 )
Net non-core items   1,358     (3,385 )   18,365     2,137     9,855  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963   $ 65,453  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.84   $ 0.58  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.02 )   (0.05 )   -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   0.02     0.01     0.23     0.04     0.08  
Early retirement program   -     -     -     -     0.03  
Branch right-sizing   0.02     -     -     -     0.03  
Tax effect (1)   (0.01 )   0.01     (0.06 )   (0.01 )   (0.04 )
Net non-core items   0.01     (0.03 )   0.17     0.03     0.10  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.55   $ 0.65   $ 0.66   $ 0.87   $ 0.68  
                               
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Net Income $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (8,093 )   (5,889 )   -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   2,898     1,068     36,379     11,548     8,992  
Early retirement program   493     -     3,464     3,464     3,287  
Branch right-sizing   1,959     238     3,129     3,092     2,932  
Tax effect (1)   716     1,198     (11,234 )   (4,731 )   (3,975 )
Net non-core items   (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373     11,236  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492   $ 114,529  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22   $ 0.68   $ 2.41   $ 1.94   $ 1.09  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.07 )   (0.05 )   -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   0.03     0.01     0.37     0.12     0.10  
Early retirement program   -     -     0.03     0.04     0.03  
Branch right-sizing   0.02     -     0.03     0.03     0.03  
Tax effect (1)   0.01     0.01     (0.11 )   (0.05 )   (0.04 )
Net non-core items   (0.01 )   (0.03 )   0.32     0.14     0.12  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.21   $ 0.65   $ 2.73   $ 2.08   $ 1.21  
                               
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.          
           
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
           
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
  Other income $ 9,809   $ 12,801   $ 7,073   $ 44,721   $ 6,065  
Non-core items (1)   (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -     -     -  
  Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 7,605   $ 6,912   $ 7,073   $ 44,721   $ 6,065  
                               
  Non-interest expense $ 112,598   $ 125,813   $ 142,095   $ 106,865   $ 110,743  
Non-core items (1)   (4,044 )   (1,306 )   (24,868 )   (2,893 )   (13,341 )
  Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 108,554   $ 124,507   $ 117,227   $ 103,972   $ 97,402  
                               
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 57,644   $ 67,924   $ 63,235   $ 52,065   $ 56,128  
Non-core items (1)   (493 )   -     -     (176 )   (2,937 )
  Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 57,151   $ 67,924   $ 63,235   $ 51,889   $ 53,191  
                               
  Merger related costs $ 1,830   $ 1,068   $ 24,831   $ 2,556   $ 7,522  
Non-core items (1)   (1,830 )   (1,068 )   (24,831 )   (2,556 )   (7,522 )
  Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
                               
  Other operating expenses $ 34,651   $ 38,788   $ 38,044   $ 37,881   $ 32,867  
Non-core items (1)   (1,662 )   (212 )   (4 )   (90 )   (2,834 )
  Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 32,989   $ 38,576   $ 38,040   $ 37,791   $ 30,033  
                               
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.
           


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
           
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,903,936   $ 2,844,633   $ 2,988,157   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,064,765 )   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )
Other intangible assets   (117,823 )   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )
Total intangibles   (1,182,588 )   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,721,348   $ 1,657,982   $ 1,805,297   $ 1,519,274   $ 1,438,967  
                               
Total assets $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435  
Intangible assets:                              
Goodwill   (1,064,765 )   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )
Other intangible assets   (117,823 )   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )
Total intangibles   (1,182,588 )   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )
Tangible assets $ 20,721,096   $ 19,654,701   $ 20,076,283   $ 16,730,714   $ 16,906,889  
                               
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans   (963,712 )        
Total assets less PPP loans $ 20,939,972              
Tangible assets less PPP loans $ 19,757,384              
               
Ratio of equity to assets   13.26 %   13.65 %   14.06 %   14.34 %   13.77 %
Ratio of equity to assets less PPP loans   13.87 %                        
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.31 %   8.44 %   8.99 %   9.08 %   8.51 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets less PPP loans   8.71 %                        
               
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share          
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,903,936   $ 2,844,633   $ 2,988,157   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,064,765 )   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )
Other intangible assets   (117,823 )   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )
Total intangibles   (1,182,588 )   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,721,348   $ 1,657,982   $ 1,805,297   $ 1,519,274   $ 1,438,967  
Shares of common stock outstanding   108,994,389     108,966,331     113,628,601     96,613,855     96,590,656  
Book value per common share $ 26.64   $ 26.11   $ 26.30   $ 26.36   $ 25.57  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.79   $ 15.22   $ 15.89   $ 15.73   $ 14.90  
                               
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Less Average PPP Loans      
           
Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,820,488          
               
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,742,824          
Average PPP loans   (645,172 )        
Adjusted average assets less average PPP loans $ 20,097,652          
               
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.78 %        
Tier 1 leverage ratio less average PPP loans   9.06 %        
               



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets          
           
Net income $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   1,358     (3,385 )   18,365     2,137     9,855  
Core earnings $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963   $ 65,453  
                               
Average total assets $ 21,822,273   $ 20,920,223   $ 20,041,890   $ 17,720,598   $ 17,382,872  
                               
Return on average assets   1.08 %   1.48 %   1.04 %   1.83 %   1.28 %
Core return on average assets   1.11 %   1.42 %   1.41 %   1.88 %   1.51 %
                               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity          
           
Net income $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,489     2,521     2,416     2,176     2,177  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 61,278   $ 79,744   $ 55,125   $ 84,002   $ 57,775  
                               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   1,358     (3,385 )   18,365     2,137     9,855  
Core earnings   60,147     73,838     71,074     83,963     65,453  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,489     2,521     2,416     2,176     2,177  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 62,636   $ 76,359   $ 73,490   $ 86,139   $ 67,630  
                               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,879,337   $ 2,869,177   $ 2,611,143   $ 2,368,773   $ 2,351,603  
Average intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,064,955 )   (1,055,498 )   (997,004 )   (926,687 )   (915,445 )
Other intangibles   (120,111 )   (125,746 )   (118,311 )   (103,028 )   (104,050 )
Total average intangibles   (1,185,066 )   (1,181,244 )   (1,115,315 )   (1,029,715 )   (1,019,495 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,694,271   $ 1,687,933   $ 1,495,828   $ 1,339,058   $ 1,332,108  
                               
Return on average common equity   8.21 %   10.83 %   8.01 %   13.70 %   9.48 %
Return on tangible common equity   14.55 %   19.00 %   14.62 %   24.89 %   17.40 %
Core return on average common equity   8.40 %   10.35 %   10.80 %   14.06 %   11.16 %
Core return on tangible common equity   14.87 %   18.19 %   19.49 %   25.52 %   20.36 %
                               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)          
           
Non-interest expense $ 112,598   $ 125,813   $ 142,095   $ 106,865   $ 110,743  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (4,044 )   (1,306 )   (24,868 )   (2,893 )   (13,341 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (242 )   (319 )   (1,063 )   (1,057 )   (563 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,369 )   (3,413 )   (3,270 )   (2,947 )   (2,947 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 104,943   $ 120,775   $ 112,894   $ 99,968   $ 93,892  
                               
Net-interest income $ 163,681   $ 167,483   $ 167,066   $ 149,264   $ 149,428  
Non-interest income   50,227     82,394     45,630     84,675     39,934  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,350     2,305     2,172     1,843     1,706  
Gain on sale of securities   (390 )   (32,095 )   (377 )   (7,374 )   (2,823 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 213,664   $ 214,198   $ 214,491   $ 228,408   $ 188,245  
                               
Efficiency ratio (1)   49.12 %   56.38 %   52.63 %   43.77 %   49.88 %
                               
(1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
   



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)    
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income $ 163,681   $ 167,483   $ 167,066   $ 149,264   $ 149,428  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,350     2,305     2,172     1,843     1,706  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   166,031     169,788     169,238     151,107     151,134  
           
Total accretable yield   (11,723 )   (11,837 )   (15,100 )   (9,322 )   (10,162 )
Core net interest income $ 154,308   $ 157,951   $ 154,138   $ 141,785   $ 140,972  
PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income   (5,623 )                        
Core net interest adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 148,685          
               
Average earning assets $ 19,517,475   $ 18,581,491   $ 17,753,004   $ 15,680,665   $ 15,389,670  
Average PPP loan balance and excess liquidity   (2,071,411 )                        
Average earning assets adjusted for PPL loans and liquidity $ 17,446,064          
               
Net interest margin   3.42 %   3.68 %   3.78 %   3.82 %   3.94 %
Core net interest margin   3.18 %   3.42 %   3.44 %   3.59 %   3.67 %
Core net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity   3.43 %                        
               
Calculation of Core Loan Yield          
           
Loan interest income $ 177,168   $ 187,566   $ 193,402   $ 179,971   $ 178,122  
Total accretable yield   (11,723 )   (11,837 )   (15,100 )   (9,322 )   (10,162 )
Core loan interest income $ 165,445   $ 175,729   $ 178,302   $ 170,649   $ 167,960  
PPP loan interest income   (3,733 )                        
Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 161,712          
               
Average loan balance $ 14,731,306   $ 14,548,853   $ 14,144,703   $ 13,053,540   $ 12,814,386  
Average PPP loan balance   (645,172 )                        
Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 14,086,134          
               
Core loan yield   4.52 %   4.86 %   5.00 %   5.19 %   5.26 %
Core loan yield without PPP loans   4.62 %                        
               
Calculation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings          
           
Net income available to common stockholders $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598  
Provision for income taxes   15,593     20,694     12,976     23,275     15,616  
Provision for credit losses   26,915     26,134     4,903     21,973     7,079  
Provision for unfunded commitments   (5,000 )   (3,000 )   -     -     -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (390 )   (32,095 )   (377 )   (7,374 )   (2,823 )
Net pre-tax non-core items   1,840     (4,583 )   24,868     2,893     13,341  
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 97,747   $ 84,373   $ 95,079   $ 122,593   $ 88,811  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended          
(Unaudited) Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30
    2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets          
           
Net income $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373     11,236  
Core earnings $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492   $ 114,529  
                               
Average total assets $ 21,371,248   $ 20,920,223   $ 17,871,748   $ 17,140,419   $ 16,845,528  
                               
Return on average assets   1.28 %   1.48 %   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.24 %
Core return on average assets   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.51 %   1.55 %   1.37 %
                               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity          
           
Net income $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   5,010     2,521     8,720     6,304     4,128  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 141,022   $ 79,744   $ 246,548   $ 191,423   $ 107,421  
                               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373     11,236  
Core earnings   133,985     73,838     269,566     198,492     114,529  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   5,010     2,521     8,720     6,304     4,128  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 138,995   $ 76,359   $ 278,286   $ 204,796   $ 118,657  
                               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,894,351   $ 2,869,177   $ 2,396,024   $ 2,323,530   $ 2,300,535  
Average intangible assets:          
  Goodwill   (1,060,226 )   (1,055,498 )   (921,635 )   (896,236 )   (880,759 )
  Other intangibles   (122,928 )   (125,746 )   (104,000 )   (99,178 )   (97,221 )
Total average intangibles   (1,183,154 )   (1,181,244 )   (1,025,635 )   (995,414 )   (977,980 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,711,197   $ 1,687,933   $ 1,370,389   $ 1,328,116   $ 1,322,555  
                               
Return on average common equity   9.45 %   10.83 %   9.93 %   10.65 %   9.05 %
Return on tangible common equity   16.57 %   19.00 %   17.99 %   19.27 %   16.38 %
Core return on average common equity   9.31 %   10.35 %   11.25 %   11.42 %   10.04 %
Core return on tangible common equity   16.33 %   18.19 %   20.31 %   20.62 %   18.09 %
                               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)          
           
Non-interest expense $ 238,411   $ 125,813   $ 461,112   $ 319,017   $ 212,152  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (5,350 )   (1,306 )   (42,972 )   (18,104 )   (15,211 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (561 )   (319 )   (3,282 )   (2,219 )   (1,162 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (6,782 )   (3,413 )   (11,805 )   (8,535 )   (5,588 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 225,718   $ 120,775   $ 403,053   $ 290,159   $ 190,191  
                               
Net-interest income $ 331,164   $ 167,483   $ 601,753   $ 434,687   $ 285,423  
Non-interest income   132,621     82,394     205,031     159,401     74,726  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   4,655     2,305     7,322     5,150     3,307  
Gain on sale of securities   (32,485 )   (32,095 )   (13,314 )   (12,937 )   (5,563 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 427,862   $ 214,198   $ 800,792   $ 586,301   $ 357,893  
                               
Efficiency ratio (1)   52.75 %   56.38 %   50.33 %   49.49 %   53.14 %
                               
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income $ 331,164   $ 167,483   $ 601,753   $ 434,687   $ 285,423  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   4,655     2,305     7,322     5,150     3,307  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   335,819     169,788     609,075     439,837     288,730  
           
Total accretable yield   (23,560 )   (11,837 )   (41,244 )   (26,144 )   (16,822 )
Core net interest income $ 312,259   $ 157,951   $ 567,831   $ 413,693   $ 271,908  
Average earning assets $ 19,049,487   $ 18,581,491   $ 15,824,571   $ 15,174,671   $ 14,917,493  
                               
Net interest margin   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.85 %   3.88 %   3.90 %
Core net interest margin   3.30 %   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.64 %   3.68 %
                               
Calculation of Core Loan Yield          
           
Loan interest income $ 364,476   $ 187,566   $ 710,935   $ 517,533   $ 337,562  
Total accretable yield   (23,560 )   (11,837 )   (41,244 )   (26,144 )   (16,822 )
Core loan interest income $ 340,916   $ 175,729   $ 669,691   $ 491,389   $ 320,740  
Average loan balance $ 14,640,082   $ 14,548,853   $ 12,938,013   $ 12,531,355   $ 12,265,936  
                               
Core loan yield   4.68 %   4.86 %   5.18 %   5.24 %   5.27 %
                               
(1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
   

