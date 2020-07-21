Simmons Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $58.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $55.6 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $3.2 million, or 5.7%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54, a decrease of $0.04, or 6.9%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in second quarter 2020 results were $3.0 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs as well as a $1.6 million after-tax gain associated with the sale of branches.



Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $60.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $65.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 8.1%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.55, a decrease of $0.13, or 19.1%, from the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date net income for the first half of 2020 was $136.0 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share, compared to $103.3 million, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019. Excluding $2.0 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in south Texas and Colorado, year-to-date core earnings for 2020 were $134.0 million, an increase of $19.5 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2020 were $1.21, equal to the same period in 2019.

“Our associates at Simmons Bank have done an amazing job of adapting to the changes that have occurred over the past four months,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “We continue to operate in an uncertain environment, and we will continue to adjust as necessary. We have consolidated various operations to provide capacity for continued service to our customers and communities. Our digital banking options have been very well received by our customers, and we expect to continue to see the trend toward more self-service. We need a sustainable plan for the opening of the economy, including public education across the country. We remain optimistic we will get one soon.”

Selected Highlights: 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2019 Net income $ 58.8 million $ 77.2 million $ 55.6 million Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.58 Return on avg assets 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.28 % Return on avg common equity 8.21 % 10.83 % 9.48 % Return on tangible common equity (1) 14.55 % 19.00 % 17.40 % Core earnings (2) $ 60.1 million $ 73.8 million $ 65.5 million Core diluted earnings per share (2) $ 0.55 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 Core return on avg assets (2) 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.51 % Core return on avg common equity (2) 8.40 % 10.35 % 11.16 % Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 14.87 % 18.19 % 20.36 % Efficiency ratio (3) 49.12 % 56.38 % 49.88 % Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings (2) $ 97.7 million $ 84.4 million $ 88.8 million

Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.



Loans

($ in billions) 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2019 Total loans $ 14.61 $ 14.37 $ 13.13

Total loans were $14.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 11.3%, compared to June 30, 2019, primarily due to The Landrum Company (“Landrum”) merger completed during the fourth quarter 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020), total loans increased $232.6 million, or 1.6%. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company had $963.7 million in loan originations under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act and an increase in agricultural loans of $26.2 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in energy loan lending, commercial real estate and single-family real estate loan categories of $64.8 million, $149.7 million and $136.5 million, respectively.

Deposits

($ in billions) 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2019 Total deposits $ 16.6 $ 15.6 $ 13.5 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4.6 $ 3.6 $ 2.9 Interest bearing deposits $ 9.0 $ 8.8 $ 7.3 Time deposits $ 3.0 $ 3.2 $ 3.3

Total deposits were $16.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 22.9%, since June 30, 2019, primarily due to the Landrum merger. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 6.8%, primarily due to the $1.0 billion increase in non-interest bearing deposits. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in brokered funds of $308.9 million during the second quarter.

Net Interest Income

2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 Loan yield (1) 4.84 % 5.19 % 5.43 % 5.47 % 5.58 % Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.52 % 4.86 % 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 % Security yield (1) 2.50 % 2.63 % 2.73 % 2.87 % 3.06 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.59 % 1.03 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.37 % Cost of deposits (3) 0.44 % 0.80 % 0.94 % 1.09 % 1.07 % Cost of borrowed funds 1.84 % 2.06 % 2.30 % 2.52 % 2.50 % Net interest margin (1) 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.94 % Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.67 %

Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $163.7 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 9.5%, from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the 78 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing deposits year over year. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $11.7 million and $10.2 million for the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The loan yield was 4.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, while the core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.52% for the same period. The decrease in the loan yield during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the quarter. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.33% (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the loan yield by approximately 10 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.18% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the additional liquidity and the lower yielding PPP loans, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 25 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.2 million, an increase of $10.3 million compared to the same period in the previous year. During the second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $2.2 million gain associated with the sale of the branches recorded in other income, which the Company considers a non-core item.

The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to the increase in mortgage lending income driven by the current low mortgage interest rate environment. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts was primarily attributable to a lower number of customer transactions, related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items

($ in millions) 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 8.6 $ 13.3 $ 13.3 $ 10.8 $ 10.6 Mortgage lending income $ 12.5 $ 5.0 $ 4.0 $ 4.5 $ 3.7 SBA lending income $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 1.0 $ 0.9 Debit and credit card fees $ 8.0 $ 7.9 $ 8.9 $ 7.1 $ 7.2 Gain on sale of securities $ 0.4 $ 32.1 $ 0.4 $ 7.4 $ 2.8 Other income $ 9.8 $ 12.8 $ 7.1 $ 44.7 $ 6.1 Core other income(1) $ 7.6 $ 6.9 $ 7.1 $ 44.7 $ 6.1

Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $112.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $4.0 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $108.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.2 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the Landrum merger and additional software and technology costs related to the Company’s Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 49.12%, compared to 49.88% for the same period in 2019.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items

($ in millions) 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 Salaries and employee benefits $ 57.6 $ 67.9 $ 63.2 $ 52.1 $ 56.1 Merger related costs $ 1.8 $ 1.1 $ 24.8 $ 2.6 $ 7.5 Other operating expenses $ 34.7 $ 38.8 $ 38.0 $ 37.9 $ 32.9 Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $ 57.2 $ 67.9 $ 63.2 $ 51.9 $ 53.2 Core merger related costs(1) - - - - - Core other operating expenses(1) $ 33.0 $ 38.6 $ 38.0 $ 37.8 $ 30.0

Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

On a linked-quarter basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased by $10.3 million, which included the impact of cost savings from the Landrum merger. The decrease was primarily driven by the following categories:

Employee benefits - $3.1 million decrease (payroll taxes, insurance utilization, and other employee benefits)

Salaries - $2.3 million decrease

Incentive based plans - $4.9 million decrease (executive, lender and retail incentive plans)

On a linked-quarter basis, other operating expenses decreased $4.1 million. The remaining decrease was primarily related to cost savings from the Landrum merger and lower operating expenses due to the impact of COVID-19.

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $493,000 of non-core expense during the second quarter. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during June 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. In addition, the Company expects to close an additional 23 branch locations and one loan production office during the fourth quarter of 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.8 million.

Asset Quality

2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.59 % 1.69 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 175 % 154 % 74 % 78 % 60 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.91 % 1.10 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.81 % Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 1.04 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.59 % 0.11 % Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.56 % 0.07 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.15 %

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $231.6 million. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $26.9 million. Included in total loans was $963.7 million of government guaranteed PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.70%.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $38.2 million, of which $32.6 million were from loans included in the energy lending portfolios acquired from Bank SNB and Southwest Bank in 2017. Of the second quarter charge-offs, $27.8 million was specifically reserved for and included in the March 31, 2020 allowance for credit loss. Therefore, additional provision related to these charges was not required.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At June 30, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $14.1 million, decreases of $10.7 million, or 43.0%, compared to the same period in 2019 and $6.7 million, or 32.2% from March 31, 2020. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:

($ in millions) 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 Closed bank branches and branch sites $ 2.7 $ 8.8 $ 5.7 $ 5.9 $ 6.5 Foreclosed assets – acquired $ 9.2 $ 9.2 $ 10.3 $ 10.1 $ 13.3 Foreclosed assets – legacy $ 2.2 $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 3.6 $ 5.0

Capital

2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.3 % 13.7 % 14.1 % 14.3 % 13.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.3 % 8.4 % 9.0 % 9.1 % 8.5 % Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 11.9 % 11.1 % 10.9 % 10.3 % 9.8 % Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 8.8 % 9.0 % 9.6 % 9.1 % 8.9 % Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.9 % 11.1 % 10.9 % 10.3 % 9.8 % Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 14.9 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 12.7 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

At June 30, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion. Book value per share was $26.64 and tangible book value per share was $15.79 at June 30, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.3% at June 30, 2020 while the tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.3% at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $963.7 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios. Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 13.9%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.7% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.1%.

No shares have been repurchased under the Company’s stock repurchase program since March 31, 2020. Market conditions and the Company’s capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

Digital Banking

Since the end of February 2020, the Company has added over 38,000 new digital banking users, a 23% increase. More than 78% of deposit transaction accounts are now enrolled in digital banking. For the first time, in March, the Company processed more weekly transactions using the digital channels than at the branches. During May 2020, the Company completed the conversion of all consumer customers to the new online platform. All consumer customers are now on the same online and mobile platforms, including acquired institutions.

COVID-19 Impact

Through June 30, 2020, the Company originated over 7,800 PPP loans with an average balance of $123,000 per loan. Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000.

PPP Loans

as of June 30, 2020 # of

Loans Balance

($ in millions) Loan balance less than $350,000 7,286 93 % $ 392.3 41 % Loan balance $350,000 or less than $2 million 478 6 % $ 355.4 37 % Loan balance $2 million to $10 million 62 1 % $ 216.0 22 % Total 7,826 100 % $ 963.7 100 %

In March and in response to the pandemic, the Company announced temporary closure of 52 branches and has been focusing on the enhanced digital banking experience. While the majority of these branches have been reopened, the Company has continued to review its branch network.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 9275743. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program and completed and future branch closures, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, including whether there is a “second wave” as a result of the loosening of governmental restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 234,998 $ 244,123 $ 277,208 $ 161,440 $ 145,491 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,310,162 1,493,076 719,415 368,530 509,765 Cash and cash equivalents 2,545,160 1,737,199 996,623 529,970 655,256 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,561 4,309 4,554 5,041 5,041 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 51,720 53,968 40,927 42,237 47,455 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,496,896 2,466,640 3,288,343 2,210,931 2,191,573 Mortgage loans held for sale 120,034 49,984 58,102 50,099 34,999 Other assets held for sale 399 115,315 260,332 383 397 Loans: Loans 14,606,900 14,374,277 14,425,704 13,003,549 13,128,125 Allowance for credit losses on loans (231,643 ) (243,195 ) (68,244 ) (66,590 ) (64,179 ) Net loans 14,375,257 14,131,082 14,357,460 12,936,959 13,063,946 Premises and equipment 478,896 484,990 492,384 378,678 370,551 Premises held for sale 4,576 - - - - Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 14,111 20,805 19,121 19,576 24,761 Interest receivable 79,772 57,039 62,707 53,966 54,781 Bank owned life insurance 256,643 255,197 254,152 234,655 233,345 Goodwill 1,064,765 1,064,978 1,055,520 926,648 926,450 Other intangible assets 117,823 121,673 127,340 101,149 104,096 Other assets 293,071 278,173 241,578 268,219 224,784 Total assets $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,608,098 $ 3,572,244 $ 3,741,093 $ 3,044,330 $ 2,954,032 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 8,978,045 8,840,678 9,090,878 7,337,571 7,258,005 Time deposits 3,029,975 3,146,811 3,276,969 3,086,108 3,304,176 Total deposits 16,616,118 15,559,733 16,108,940 13,468,009 13,516,213 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 387,025 377,859 150,145 116,536 130,470 Other borrowings 1,393,689 1,396,829 1,297,599 1,098,395 1,324,094 Subordinated notes and debentures 382,604 388,396 388,260 354,223 354,132 Other liabilities held for sale - 58,405 159,853 - 162 Accrued interest and other liabilities 219,545 214,730 165,422 174,277 142,851 Total liabilities 18,998,981 17,995,952 18,270,219 15,211,440 15,467,922 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 767 767 767 - - Common stock 1,090 1,090 1,136 966 966 Surplus 2,029,383 2,026,420 2,117,282 1,708,058 1,705,262 Undivided profits 819,153 778,893 848,848 814,338 747,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 54,310 38,230 20,891 23,709 15,316 Total stockholders' equity 2,904,703 2,845,400 2,988,924 2,547,071 2,469,513 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 176,910 $ 187,566 $ 193,402 $ 179,971 $ 178,122 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 603 2,441 2,625 1,586 1,121 Investment securities 13,473 18,943 16,962 14,467 15,666 Mortgage loans held for sale 668 281 402 382 332 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 191,654 209,231 213,391 196,406 195,241 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 10,803 13,323 16,198 15,573 14,606 Other deposits 7,203 17,954 20,331 21,363 20,190 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 337 759 368 249 257 Other borrowings 4,963 4,877 4,615 5,381 6,219 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,667 4,835 4,813 4,576 4,541 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 27,973 41,748 46,325 47,142 45,813 NET INTEREST INCOME 163,681 167,483 167,066 149,264 149,428 Provision for credit losses 26,915 26,134 4,903 21,973 7,079 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 136,766 141,349 162,163 127,291 142,349 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 7,253 7,151 7,430 6,108 5,794 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,570 13,328 13,332 10,825 10,557 Other service charges and fees 1,489 1,588 1,915 1,308 1,312 Mortgage lending income 12,459 5,046 4,029 4,509 3,656 SBA lending income 245 296 321 956 895 Investment banking income 571 877 822 513 360 Debit and credit card fees 7,996 7,914 8,920 7,059 7,212 Bank owned life insurance income 1,445 1,298 1,411 1,302 1,260 Gain on sale of securities, net 390 32,095 377 7,374 2,823 Other income 9,809 12,801 7,073 44,721 6,065 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 50,227 82,394 45,630 84,675 39,934 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 57,644 67,924 63,235 52,065 56,128 Occupancy expense, net 9,217 9,510 9,272 8,342 6,919 Furniture and equipment expense 6,144 5,723 5,758 4,898 4,206 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 274 325 1,089 1,125 591 Deposit insurance 2,838 2,475 (134 ) - 2,510 Merger-related costs 1,830 1,068 24,831 2,556 7,522 Other operating expenses 34,651 38,788 38,044 37,879 32,867 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 112,598 125,813 142,095 106,865 110,743 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 74,395 97,930 65,698 105,101 71,540 Provision for income taxes 15,593 20,694 12,976 23,275 15,616 NET INCOME 58,802 77,236 52,722 81,826 55,924 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 13 - 326 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.84 $ 0.58





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,904,703 $ 2,845,400 $ 2,988,924 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 CECL transition provision (1) 130,480 134,558 - - - Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,160,385 ) (1,164,038 ) (1,160,079 ) (1,013,309 ) (1,001,676 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (54,310 ) (38,230 ) (20,891 ) (23,709 ) (15,316 ) Total Tier 1 capital 1,820,488 1,777,690 1,807,954 1,510,053 1,452,521 Tier 2 capital Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 382,604 388,396 388,260 354,223 354,132 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 83,780 96,015 76,644 74,455 72,044 Total Tier 2 capital 466,384 484,411 464,904 428,678 426,176 Total risk-based capital $ 2,286,872 $ 2,262,101 $ 2,272,858 $ 1,938,731 $ 1,878,697 Risk weighted assets $ 15,362,175 $ 16,012,233 $ 16,554,081 $ 14,725,571 $ 14,825,253 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,742,824 $ 19,832,219 $ 18,852,798 $ 16,681,527 $ 16,382,520 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 13.26 % 13.65 % 14.06 % 14.34 % 13.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.31 % 8.44 % 8.99 % 9.08 % 8.51 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.85 % 11.10 % 10.92 % 10.25 % 9.80 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78 % 8.96 % 9.59 % 9.05 % 8.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.85 % 11.10 % 10.92 % 10.25 % 9.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.89 % 14.13 % 13.73 % 13.17 % 12.67 % (1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 999 Mortgage-backed securities 25,980 27,121 10,796 11,549 12,225 State and political subdivisions 24,777 25,985 27,082 28,692 32,236 Other securities 963 862 3,049 1,996 1,995 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 51,720 53,968 40,927 42,237 47,455 Available-for-Sale U.S. Treasury $ - $ 424,989 $ 449,729 $ - $ - U.S. Government agencies 210,921 161,289 194,249 178,139 197,656 Mortgage-backed securities 1,154,086 1,179,837 1,742,945 1,337,794 1,345,760 State and political subdivisions 1,054,068 678,243 880,524 681,202 636,558 Other securities 77,821 22,282 20,896 13,796 11,599 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,496,896 2,466,640 3,288,343 2,210,931 2,191,573 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,548,616 $ 2,520,608 $ 3,329,270 $ 2,253,168 $ 2,239,028 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 53,751 $ 55,714 $ 41,855 $ 43,302 $ 48,640 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 1,642,083 $ 2,324,188 $ 1,940,755 $ 1,561,308 $ 1,641,986 Tax exempt securities 866,944 900,223 825,000 681,505 624,898 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,509,027 $ 3,224,411 $ 2,765,755 $ 2,242,813 $ 2,266,884





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Loan Portfolio - End of Period Consumer Credit cards $ 184,348 $ 188,596 $ 204,802 $ 195,083 $ 187,919 Other consumer 214,024 267,870 249,195 215,283 216,144 Total consumer 398,372 456,466 453,997 410,366 404,063 Real Estate Construction 2,010,256 2,024,118 2,248,673 2,081,595 1,975,179 Single-family residential 2,207,087 2,343,543 2,414,753 1,951,842 1,998,655 Other commercial real estate 6,316,444 6,466,104 6,358,514 5,758,511 5,983,488 Total real estate 10,533,787 10,833,765 11,021,940 9,791,948 9,957,322 Commercial Commercial 3,038,216 2,314,472 2,451,119 2,215,539 2,249,078 Agricultural 217,715 191,535 191,525 214,610 192,988 Total commercial 3,255,931 2,506,007 2,642,644 2,430,149 2,442,066 Other 418,810 578,039 307,123 371,086 324,674 Total Loans $ 14,606,900 $ 14,374,277 $ 14,425,704 $ 13,003,549 $ 13,128,125





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 $ 64,179 $ 60,555 Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1) 151,377 Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 243,195 $ 219,621 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,053 1,441 1,287 1,117 1,039 Other consumer 592 1,379 1,425 1,065 964 Real estate 1,824 396 892 1,367 1,216 Commercial 35,687 523 459 17,778 1,963 Total loans charged off 39,156 3,739 4,063 21,327 5,182 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 272 225 287 223 271 Other consumer 301 443 304 1,422 331 Real estate 253 101 146 55 158 Commercial 98 347 77 65 967 Total recoveries 924 1,116 814 1,765 1,727 Net loans charged off 38,232 2,623 3,249 19,562 3,455 Provision for credit losses on loans 26,678 26,197 4,903 21,973 7,079 Balance, end of quarter $ 231,641 $ 243,195 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 $ 64,179 Non-performing assets Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 131,888 $ 156,746 $ 91,723 $ 84,660 $ 106,670 Loans past due 90 days or more 537 1,305 855 177 277 Total non-performing loans 132,425 158,051 92,578 84,837 106,947 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 14,111 20,805 19,121 19,576 24,761 Other non-performing assets 2,008 2,169 1,964 540 613 Total other non-performing assets 16,119 22,974 21,085 20,116 25,374 Total non-performing assets $ 148,544 $ 181,025 $ 113,663 $ 104,953 $ 132,321 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 3,960 $ 4,110 $ 4,411 $ 6,519 $ 6,246 Ratios Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.59 % 1.69 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 175 % 154 % 74 % 78 % 60 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.91 % 1.10 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.81 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.77 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.87 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.74 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 1.04 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.59 % 0.11 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.67 % 2.29 % 1.99 % 1.82 % 1.63 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020. .







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Jun 2020 Three Months Ended Mar 2020 Three Months Ended Jun 2019 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 2,190,878 $ 603 0.11 % $ 764,639 $ 2,441 1.28 % $ 276,370 $ 1,121 1.63 % Investment securities - taxable 1,642,083 7,131 1.75 % 2,324,188 12,752 2.21 % 1,641,986 11,066 2.70 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 866,944 8,434 3.91 % 900,223 8,315 3.71 % 624,898 6,209 3.99 % Mortgage loans held for sale 86,264 668 3.11 % 43,588 281 2.59 % 32,030 332 4.16 % Loans (FTE) 14,731,306 177,168 4.84 % 14,548,853 187,747 5.19 % 12,814,386 178,219 5.58 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 19,517,475 194,004 4.00 % 18,581,491 211,536 4.58 % 15,389,670 196,947 5.13 % Non-earning assets 2,304,798 2,338,732 1,993,202 Total assets $ 21,822,273 $ 20,920,223 $ 17,382,872 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 9,138,563 $ 7,203 0.32 % $ 9,005,701 $ 17,954 0.80 % $ 7,139,356 $ 20,190 1.13 % Time deposits 3,057,153 10,803 1.42 % 3,150,909 13,323 1.70 % 3,072,246 14,606 1.91 % Total interest bearing deposits 12,195,716 18,006 0.59 % 12,156,610 31,277 1.03 % 10,211,602 34,796 1.37 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 392,633 337 0.35 % 330,902 759 0.92 % 133,242 257 0.77 % Other borrowings 1,395,109 4,963 1.43 % 1,320,245 4,877 1.49 % 1,277,450 6,219 1.95 % Subordinated notes and debentures 387,422 4,667 4.84 % 388,330 4,835 5.01 % 354,088 4,541 5.14 % Total interest bearing liabilities 14,370,880 27,973 0.78 % 14,196,087 41,748 1.18 % 11,976,382 45,813 1.53 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 4,354,781 3,602,678 2,834,452 Other liabilities 216,508 251,514 207,500 Total liabilities 18,942,169 18,050,279 15,018,334 Stockholders' equity 2,880,104 2,869,944 2,364,538 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,822,273 $ 20,920,223 $ 17,382,872 Net interest income (FTE) $ 166,031 $ 169,788 $ 151,134 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.22 % 3.40 % 3.60 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.94 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.90 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.67 % Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 4.52 % 4.86 % 5.26 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.30 % 3.42 % 3.68 % Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 4.69 % 4.86 % 5.27 % (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 Diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.68 0.49 0.84 0.58 Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.04 % 1.83 % 1.28 % Return on average common equity 8.21 % 10.83 % 8.01 % 13.70 % 9.48 % Return on tangible common equity 14.55 % 19.00 % 14.62 % 24.89 % 17.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.94 % FTE adjustment 2,350 2,305 2,172 1,843 1,706 Amortization of intangibles 3,369 3,413 3,270 2,947 2,947 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,489 2,521 2,416 2,176 2,177 Average diluted shares outstanding 109,130,866 113,137,223 108,472,559 96,968,775 96,367,857 Shares repurchased under plan - 4,922,336 390,000 - - Average price of shares repurchased - 18.96 25.95 - - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.55 0.65 0.66 0.87 0.68 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.67 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 11,723 11,837 15,100 9,322 10,162 Efficiency ratio (1) 49.12 % 56.38 % 52.63 % 43.77 % 49.88 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.88 % 1.51 % Core return on average common equity (1) 8.40 % 10.35 % 10.80 % 14.06 % 11.16 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 14.87 % 18.19 % 19.49 % 25.52 % 20.36 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 Diluted earnings per share 1.22 0.68 2.41 1.94 1.09 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.48 % 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.24 % Return on average common equity 9.45 % 10.83 % 9.93 % 10.65 % 9.05 % Return on tangible common equity 16.57 % 19.00 % 17.99 % 19.27 % 16.38 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.85 % 3.88 % 3.90 % FTE adjustment 4,655 2,305 7,322 5,150 3,307 Amortization of intangibles 6,782 3,413 11,805 8,535 5,588 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 5,010 2,521 8,720 6,304 4,128 Average diluted shares outstanding 111,083,999 113,137,223 98,796,628 95,450,732 94,588,739 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.17 0.64 0.48 0.32 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 1.21 0.65 2.73 2.08 1.21 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.30 % 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.68 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 23,560 11,837 41,244 26,144 16,822 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.75 % 56.38 % 50.33 % 49.49 % 53.14 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.37 % Core return on average common equity (1) 9.31 % 10.35 % 11.25 % 11.42 % 10.04 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 16.33 % 18.19 % 20.31 % 20.62 % 18.09 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 26.64 $ 26.11 $ 26.30 $ 26.36 $ 25.57 Tangible book value per share 15.79 15.22 15.89 15.73 14.90 Shares outstanding 108,994,389 108,966,331 113,628,601 96,613,855 96,590,656 Full-time equivalent employees 2,939 3,079 3,270 2,701 2,700 Total number of financial centers 226 240 251 212 212 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP) For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - - - Merger-related costs 1,830 1,068 24,831 2,556 7,522 Early retirement program 493 - - 177 2,932 Branch right-sizing 1,721 238 37 160 2,887 Tax effect (1) (482 ) 1,198 (6,503 ) (756 ) (3,486 ) Net non-core items 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 9,855 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.84 $ 0.58 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (0.02 ) (0.05 ) - - - Merger-related costs 0.02 0.01 0.23 0.04 0.08 Early retirement program - - - - 0.03 Branch right-sizing 0.02 - - - 0.03 Tax effect (1) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Net non-core items 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.17 0.03 0.10 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.87 $ 0.68 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (8,093 ) (5,889 ) - - - Merger-related costs 2,898 1,068 36,379 11,548 8,992 Early retirement program 493 - 3,464 3,464 3,287 Branch right-sizing 1,959 238 3,129 3,092 2,932 Tax effect (1) 716 1,198 (11,234 ) (4,731 ) (3,975 ) Net non-core items (2,027 ) (3,385 ) 31,738 13,373 11,236 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 0.68 $ 2.41 $ 1.94 $ 1.09 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (0.07 ) (0.05 ) - - - Merger-related costs 0.03 0.01 0.37 0.12 0.10 Early retirement program - - 0.03 0.04 0.03 Branch right-sizing 0.02 - 0.03 0.03 0.03 Tax effect (1) 0.01 0.01 (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Net non-core items (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.32 0.14 0.12 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.21 $ 0.65 $ 2.73 $ 2.08 $ 1.21 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Other income $ 9,809 $ 12,801 $ 7,073 $ 44,721 $ 6,065 Non-core items (1) (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - - - Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 7,605 $ 6,912 $ 7,073 $ 44,721 $ 6,065 Non-interest expense $ 112,598 $ 125,813 $ 142,095 $ 106,865 $ 110,743 Non-core items (1) (4,044 ) (1,306 ) (24,868 ) (2,893 ) (13,341 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 108,554 $ 124,507 $ 117,227 $ 103,972 $ 97,402 Salaries and employee benefits $ 57,644 $ 67,924 $ 63,235 $ 52,065 $ 56,128 Non-core items (1) (493 ) - - (176 ) (2,937 ) Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 57,151 $ 67,924 $ 63,235 $ 51,889 $ 53,191 Merger related costs $ 1,830 $ 1,068 $ 24,831 $ 2,556 $ 7,522 Non-core items (1) (1,830 ) (1,068 ) (24,831 ) (2,556 ) (7,522 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 34,651 $ 38,788 $ 38,044 $ 37,881 $ 32,867 Non-core items (1) (1,662 ) (212 ) (4 ) (90 ) (2,834 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 32,989 $ 38,576 $ 38,040 $ 37,791 $ 30,033 (1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,903,936 $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) Other intangible assets (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) Total intangibles (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,721,348 $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 $ 1,519,274 $ 1,438,967 Total assets $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) Other intangible assets (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) Total intangibles (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) Tangible assets $ 20,721,096 $ 19,654,701 $ 20,076,283 $ 16,730,714 $ 16,906,889 Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (963,712 ) Total assets less PPP loans $ 20,939,972 Tangible assets less PPP loans $ 19,757,384 Ratio of equity to assets 13.26 % 13.65 % 14.06 % 14.34 % 13.77 % Ratio of equity to assets less PPP loans 13.87 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.31 % 8.44 % 8.99 % 9.08 % 8.51 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets less PPP loans 8.71 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,903,936 $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) Other intangible assets (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) Total intangibles (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,721,348 $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 $ 1,519,274 $ 1,438,967 Shares of common stock outstanding 108,994,389 108,966,331 113,628,601 96,613,855 96,590,656 Book value per common share $ 26.64 $ 26.11 $ 26.30 $ 26.36 $ 25.57 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.79 $ 15.22 $ 15.89 $ 15.73 $ 14.90 Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Less Average PPP Loans Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,820,488 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,742,824 Average PPP loans (645,172 ) Adjusted average assets less average PPP loans $ 20,097,652 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio less average PPP loans 9.06 %







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 9,855 Core earnings $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 Average total assets $ 21,822,273 $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 $ 17,382,872 Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.04 % 1.83 % 1.28 % Core return on average assets 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.88 % 1.51 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,489 2,521 2,416 2,176 2,177 Total income available to common stockholders $ 61,278 $ 79,744 $ 55,125 $ 84,002 $ 57,775 Net non-core items, net of taxes 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 9,855 Core earnings 60,147 73,838 71,074 83,963 65,453 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,489 2,521 2,416 2,176 2,177 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 62,636 $ 76,359 $ 73,490 $ 86,139 $ 67,630 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,879,337 $ 2,869,177 $ 2,611,143 $ 2,368,773 $ 2,351,603 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,955 ) (1,055,498 ) (997,004 ) (926,687 ) (915,445 ) Other intangibles (120,111 ) (125,746 ) (118,311 ) (103,028 ) (104,050 ) Total average intangibles (1,185,066 ) (1,181,244 ) (1,115,315 ) (1,029,715 ) (1,019,495 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,694,271 $ 1,687,933 $ 1,495,828 $ 1,339,058 $ 1,332,108 Return on average common equity 8.21 % 10.83 % 8.01 % 13.70 % 9.48 % Return on tangible common equity 14.55 % 19.00 % 14.62 % 24.89 % 17.40 % Core return on average common equity 8.40 % 10.35 % 10.80 % 14.06 % 11.16 % Core return on tangible common equity 14.87 % 18.19 % 19.49 % 25.52 % 20.36 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 112,598 $ 125,813 $ 142,095 $ 106,865 $ 110,743 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (4,044 ) (1,306 ) (24,868 ) (2,893 ) (13,341 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (242 ) (319 ) (1,063 ) (1,057 ) (563 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,369 ) (3,413 ) (3,270 ) (2,947 ) (2,947 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 104,943 $ 120,775 $ 112,894 $ 99,968 $ 93,892 Net-interest income $ 163,681 $ 167,483 $ 167,066 $ 149,264 $ 149,428 Non-interest income 50,227 82,394 45,630 84,675 39,934 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,350 2,305 2,172 1,843 1,706 Gain on sale of securities (390 ) (32,095 ) (377 ) (7,374 ) (2,823 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 213,664 $ 214,198 $ 214,491 $ 228,408 $ 188,245 Efficiency ratio (1) 49.12 % 56.38 % 52.63 % 43.77 % 49.88 % (1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 163,681 $ 167,483 $ 167,066 $ 149,264 $ 149,428 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,350 2,305 2,172 1,843 1,706 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 166,031 169,788 169,238 151,107 151,134 Total accretable yield (11,723 ) (11,837 ) (15,100 ) (9,322 ) (10,162 ) Core net interest income $ 154,308 $ 157,951 $ 154,138 $ 141,785 $ 140,972 PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income (5,623 ) Core net interest adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 148,685 Average earning assets $ 19,517,475 $ 18,581,491 $ 17,753,004 $ 15,680,665 $ 15,389,670 Average PPP loan balance and excess liquidity (2,071,411 ) Average earning assets adjusted for PPL loans and liquidity $ 17,446,064 Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.94 % Core net interest margin 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.67 % Core net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity 3.43 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 177,168 $ 187,566 $ 193,402 $ 179,971 $ 178,122 Total accretable yield (11,723 ) (11,837 ) (15,100 ) (9,322 ) (10,162 ) Core loan interest income $ 165,445 $ 175,729 $ 178,302 $ 170,649 $ 167,960 PPP loan interest income (3,733 ) Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 161,712 Average loan balance $ 14,731,306 $ 14,548,853 $ 14,144,703 $ 13,053,540 $ 12,814,386 Average PPP loan balance (645,172 ) Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 14,086,134 Core loan yield 4.52 % 4.86 % 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 % Core loan yield without PPP loans 4.62 % Calculation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings Net income available to common stockholders $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 Provision for income taxes 15,593 20,694 12,976 23,275 15,616 Provision for credit losses 26,915 26,134 4,903 21,973 7,079 Provision for unfunded commitments (5,000 ) (3,000 ) - - - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (390 ) (32,095 ) (377 ) (7,374 ) (2,823 ) Net pre-tax non-core items 1,840 (4,583 ) 24,868 2,893 13,341 Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 97,747 $ 84,373 $ 95,079 $ 122,593 $ 88,811



