CRN® Recognizes HYCU® on the 2020 Emerging Vendors List

Latest Award Highlights Growing Momentum for HYCU Multi-cloud Data Protection Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU® to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.

With a number of channel partners looking for the right data protection solution to address both on-premises and public cloud challenges, protecting data regardless of the cloud of choice has never been more critical. HYCU was selected again for its focus on building purpose-built solutions for any cloud that their partners and their customers need to use.

“In spite of the challenges many are facing in light of recent events, 2020 continues to be a strong year for HYCU,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “We knew when we introduced the first of our multi-cloud data protection, migration and disaster recovery solutions that there was significant interest in handling backup and recovery, migration and disaster recovery for both on-premises and public cloud IT environments in a different way. As we are 100% committed to providing our channel partners with the solutions they need for their customers as well as provide a financially rewarding engagement model, this latest award reinforces that what we are doing is making a difference. None of this would be possible without our outstanding team of engineers, support and channel marketing executives that work tirelessly to provide our resell and distribution partners with the programs and resources they need. To the editors at The Channel Company, we can’t say thank you enough for this recognition.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN’s esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com . Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

