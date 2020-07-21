Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless: Neckbands Never Sounded This Good

Triple-Driver In-ear Headphones in a Lightweight Package Driving aptX and AAC Audio with All-Day Comfort

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif. , July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless, the latest addition to its well-received Aurvana headphone series. Featuring a new upscale neckband design powered by the same high-definition hybrid triple-driver system as the Aurvana Trio - only better, lighter, and wireless. Intricately designed for all-day comfort, excellent audio and call quality, and long-lasting battery life, Aurvana Trio Wireless makes for the perfect audio companion for both discerning audio lovers and casual listeners on the go.

Indulge in Exceptional Audio

With the hybrid triple-driver system, the Aurvana Trio Wireless can engulf listeners in crystal-clear audio anytime, anywhere. It comprises two precision balanced armature drivers for detailed mids and highs, and a bio-cellulose driver for powerful yet clean bass to capture every little detail and breathe new life into any music genre.

Connected via Bluetooth 5.0, through aptX Low Latency, aptX HD and AAC audio codecs, listeners can expect nothing but pristine audio that powers through the day with virtually no lag. It is therefore also an excellent companion to USB-based multi-audio codec transmitters like the recently-launched Creative BT-W3, so that users can enjoy high-quality audio even if their audio devices don’t support native Bluetooth audio properly.

To heighten the audio experience, Aurvana Trio Wireless is activated with Super X-Fi READY, a preview version of the award-winning Super X-Fi processing technology that unlocks headphone holography for local content and music files stored on their mobile phones - so that users can enjoy a new world of personalized audio using the SXFI APP, which sounds just like in real life.

To enjoy Super X-Fi on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix or Spotify, users should consider the SXFI AIR or the SXFI TRIO.

Designed for Comfort and Work-Learn-Play From Home

Aurvana Trio Wireless’ soft and lightweight silicone neckband provides portability and convenience for users who are always on the move. It is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably around the neck without weighing the shoulders down, so that users can keep them on all day. When not in use, the earbuds can simply be joined together magnetically for a neat blend-in to users’ outfits.

The Aurvana Trio Wireless is fitted with a built-in mic featuring Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology that facilitates better voice pickup during phone calls, so that users can enjoy crystal-clear audio when leading a conference call at work, or catching up with friends over video calls. It is therefore an excellent companion to Work-Learn-Play from home with.

Another highlight is the multi-point connectivity, which allows users to pair the Aurvana Trio Wireless to two devices at the same time – ideal for urban hustlers toggling between their phones and laptops.

Last but not least is its outstanding battery life - the Aurvana Trio Wireless lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, which keeps the audio pumping all day long without missing a single beat.

Pricing and Availability

Aurvana Trio Wireless is priced at US$99.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/aurvanatriowireless



About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

# # #

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Susie Hayne Creative Labs, Inc. susie_hayne@creativelabs.com