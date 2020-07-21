Bots, Inc. Announces Two New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, PUERTO RICO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry announces the appointment of Yuri Abramov and Simon Rubin to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We welcome Yuri Abramov and Simon Rubin to the board as new directors and look forward to the value their leadership will bring. Under Simon Rubin's leadership shareholders of First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) witnessed their overall long term market capitalization increase by a staggering 5000% " said Paul Rosenberg, Chief Executive officer. "As we continue our focus on expanding into the field of Robotic Automation, the experience and depth of knowledge of both Yuri and Simon will provide valuable perspective and input.”

"Yuri is an accomplished scientist, inventor and an experienced Board member in both the public and private sector. We are confident that BTZI will benefit from his directives, business experience and innovative ideas.” - added Mr. Rosenberg

Simon and Yuri currently serve on the boards of public company, First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

Simon served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for First Bitcoin Capital for the last 10 years . Simon is a serial entrepreneur with a background in programming and web design and Real Estate. Simon also has 15 years of experience in health care equipment management. Simon is an avid crypto currency enthusiast and martial arts expert.

Yuri Abramov: Has been director of First Bitcoin Capital since 2004.

Master of Science in Theoretical Physics from the Institute of Chemical Physics, Russian Federation. For more than three decades, Yuri has applied his superior analytical skills and expertise to advance the field of applied physics in his work as a mathematician, algorithms and software developer, engineer and inventor. Yuri holds a Master of Science in Theoretical Physics and Chemical Physics from the Institute of Chemical Physics from the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia. Among his numerous unparalleled qualifications and credentials, Yuri is an expert problem solver in the areas of digital signal processing for video-compressions as well as for high speed wireless communications. Yuri is experienced in developing novel algorithms in MATLAB and C/C++ as well as SAW-filters hardware design, which are inherent attributes in many of today’s state-of-the-art electronic systems and are developed to improve Tx-Rx Communication Systems by communication sensitivity. In addition, Yuri developed a SAW-coprocessor for wireless modems operating in UWB (ultra-wide band) frequency range that are destined for super-high-speed data communication. His business background includes acting as a projects leader for Soliton-SAW Ltd., for 14 years where he worked in consulting and implementation, algorithms and software development and modeling and designing. Yuri has at least multiple inventions that are registered as patents including “Signal Processing Method Utilizing the SAW Velocity Dispersion Effect for Weighting by Shaping the Electrode Fingers of a SAW Interdigital Transducer and Apparatus, signal processing utilizing SAW wave guides, image processing methods for digital quantization” and others. Yuri has contributed to nearly 40 scientific publications with various articles on analysis, methods and applications of SAW filters design, algorithms for video encoding and others. He currently works in the field of Ultra-Wide Band Communication applied to coax-cable defects localization.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) and on Börse Stuttgart under ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain solutions and robotics for its clientele. The Company is committed to drive the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg

CEO

paul@bots.bz