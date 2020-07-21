Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,680 in the last 365 days.

CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

Hosts: Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer

             Brandon O’Brien, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Tuesday August 4, 2020

Time: 11:30 am EDT.

Listen: www.corvel.com

Contact: Investor Relations – 949-851-1473

About CorVel  

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and are connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company’s Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q.

(Minimum requirements to listen to broadcast: Windows Media Player and a broadband Internet connection.)

SOURCE: CorVel Corporation

CorVel Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ National Market System under the stock symbol CRVL. The CorVel Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by clicking here or by contacting:

CorVel Corporation

1920 Main Street, Suite 900

Irvine, California 92614

888-7-CORVEL

investor_relations@corvel.com

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.