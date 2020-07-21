Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Atlantica to Present Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3

July 21, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Monday, August 3, 2020. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 8:15 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on August 11, 2020, at the Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference organized by Goldman Sachs and on August 26, 2020, at the Seaport Global 9th Annual Virtual Summer Conference.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571 8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 1685664 for all phone numbers. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com). 

  

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E  ir@atlantica.com

 		 Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E  ir@atlantica.com

T  +44 20 3499 0465 

 

                                                                                                                             

Primary Logo

