Day 3 of the #FreeIran2020 Global Summit
Maryam Rajavi; The clerical regime is a threat to the vital interests of the Iranian people and of people throughout the world
Ambassador Robert Joseph, former U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security
End Iran Regime’s Terrorism, Shut Down Its Embassies
Terrorism is the essence and fundamental nature of this clerical regime and it is inseparable from it”PARIS, FRANCE, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The theocracy conceals the fundamental weaknesses of a medieval regime by exporting terrorism and extremism. Therefore, offering concessions and incentives will only embolden the mullahs and intensifies its terrorism. The only right policy is decisiveness. Shut down the Iranian regime’s embassies, missions, and front entities, expel its agents and mercenaries in the guise of journalists, businessmen, and refugees.
— Maryam Rajavi
On Monday, July 20, 2020, on the third day of the Free Iran Global Summit, a conference entitled "Iran Regime’s Terrorism – Shut Down Tehran’s Embassies Abroad, Expel its Agents, Operatives” and attended by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), was held among members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in Ashraf-3. The live-streamed virtual gathering brought together hundreds of distinguished political figures from the United States, Europe, and Albania.
In her address, Mrs. Rajavi referred to 450 cases of terrorist operations abroad by the Iranian regime and a surge in these activities since 2003 and said: The clerical regime is a threat to the vital interests of the Iranian people and of people throughout the world. While carrying out suppression, executions and massacres inside Iran, and exporting terrorism and warmongering in the Middle East, the regime is also pursuing a nuclear weapon. She added: Terrorism is the essence and fundamental nature of this regime and it is inseparable from it. ... If someday, the regime abandons the export of fundamentalism and terrorism abroad and limit itself within Iran’s boundaries, it will implode and disintegrate."
Mrs. Rajavi added that after the 2003 Iraq War and the hidden occupation of that country by the Iranian regime, the era of the regime's mega-terrorism began. The regime's terrorism in Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, and more than anywhere else in Iraq and Syria has been horrific. Terrorist bombings among large crowds, destruction of religious centers or schools, the assassination of experts and scientists, kidnappings, amputations, and the forcible relocation and displacement of millions of people have all occurred with shocking magnitudes.
Mrs. Rajavi said: The two terrorist plots pursued by the regime in the spring and summer of 2018 against the Iranian Resistance in Albania and France are the largest terrorist designs of the regime's 40-year history in Europe. And they show that the regime spares no crime to confront this Resistance, which it views as an existential threat; even to the extent that it uses its own formal officials to move explosives. ... demonization again the Resistance and the MEK is the flip side of the coin of the regime's terrorism because it sets the stage and paves the way for it.
Mrs. Rajavi added: So far, western governments have made catastrophic mistakes when it comes to confronting the Iranian regime's terrorism. For example, they have played right into the regime's hands by acknowledging that its terrorism is a sign of its power and strength. However, there has always been a direct link between the escalation of uprisings and intensification of the regime's social and economic challenges on the one hand, and its resort to terrorism on the other. In fact, it was not the power of the regime that made the expansion of its terrorism and fundamentalism possible, it was this appeasement policy. The ruling mullahs have interpreted western governments' appeasement or their turning a blind eye as a sign of weakness, encouraging them to increase their aggression.
Another mistake, Mrs. Rajavi explained, has been the false expectation that perhaps the religious fascism will one day abandon its terrorism if it receives concessions or incentives. Or, perhaps there will be a sudden emergence of moderates from the camp of ruling savages who would nudge the regime toward reform and moderation. The regime, of course, put on masks of moderation on a bunch of despised murderers, then snatched all the concessions, and yet refused to abandon terrorism.
Mrs. Rajavi described the right policy as firmness and decisiveness, which means firmly dispensing with everything that enables the regime's terrorist activity, and firmly responding to every single criminal plan. The regime's terrorism, she stressed, grows, and expands under the shadow of silence, denial, ignorance, turning a blind eye, and looking the other way. It is time for all this ignorance about the people of the world's fate, security, and peace to end.
While outlined imperative steps that need to be taken, highlighting the closure of the regime's embassies and representative offices, closing down the companies and cultural, educational and religious centers tied to the regime, and expelling the regime's agents and operatives who function under the cover of commercial, cultural, or religious activities, or pretend to be journalists or opponents, refugees, or citizens.
Other speakers of this event included Mayor Giuliani, former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, Pandeli Majko former Prime Minister of Albania, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Robert Joseph, Senator Robert Torricelli, former Foreign Minister of Yemen, Riad Yassin, former State Department Spokesperson Adam Ereli, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, former U.S. Congressman, Judge Ted Poe, Chief of Staff of the United States Army General George Casey, senior-ranking member of the UK House of Lords and reviewer of antiterrorism legislation Lord Alex Carlile, Struan Stevenson, former President of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Iraq, British MP Bob Blackman, Secretary General of the Syrian Opposition Coalition Nasr Hariri, the head of the Republican Party of Albania and former Defense Secretary Fatmir Mediu, Deputy Director of the Albania Democratic Party Edmon Spaho, Secretary of the Albanian Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee and former Deputy Interior Minister Elona Gjebrea,, and members of the Albanian Parliament Valentina Leskaj, former Vice Chairperson of the Albanian Parliament and Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and Grida Duma, Endri Hasa, Orjola Pampuri, Fatbarda Kadiu, and former member of the Albanian Parliament Namik Kolpliku, and the distinguished writer and women rights activist in Albania, Diana Çuli.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
July 20, 2020
