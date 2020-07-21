Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update

As part of efforts to continously decentralise and scale up COVID-19 testing in the country, today Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) with support from WHO began a 5-Day COVID-19 Real Time PCR training for the Abbott platform Beitbridge District Hospital.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.