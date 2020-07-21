Middlesex Barracks / Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash / Marshfield
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 @ 0715 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Marshfield, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Onion River Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis Gault
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor
TRAILER: 12,500-gal Propane
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Disabling
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 20th at approximately 0715 hours, Troopers responded to the area of US Route 2 and Onion River Road, in the Town of Marshfield, VT for a single commercial vehicle crash without injuries. Subsequent investigation revealed that Travis Gault was traveling east on US Route 2 when he lost control of his tractor-trailer unit and crashed. The collision occurred on a corner of the roadway and it resulted in the separation of a fuel trailer (propane).
The propane trailer, loaded with approximately 12,500 gallons, came to uncontrolled rest in the Winooski River. Several local area fire departments along with the Vermont State HAZMAT Team, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Agency of Transportation, Green Mountain Power and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles responded to the scene. Each agency provided a critical element to ensuring the overall safety of the operator (Gault), the first responders, neighboring residents, and the environment. The propane tanker was quickly stabilized by first responders and had minimal environmental impact.
Crews off-loaded propane from the trailer that afternoon and the remaining fuel is being burnt (flared) to mitigate the hazard. The trailer will be removed from the Winooski River when it no longer poses a hazard to first responders on July 21st.
There were no injuries in this crash and the primary cause of this crash is still under investigation. Speed and/or defective equipment are in question.
Trooper Isaac Merriam
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802)229-2648 (Fax)