Tony Casey Named Chief Sales Officer for CTI

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) announced that Tony Casey has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Chief Sales Officer (CSO).



As Chief Sales Officer, Tony will be responsible for overseeing all Sales, Marketing, and Business/ Relationship development, teams, processes and strategies. His accelerated agenda will include implementation of effective customer acquisition and sales enablement tactics to grow CTI’s sales teams while expanding into new business categories.

Formerly with Metrie, Tony made the move to CTI in 2017 to utilize his broad knowledge of Global Supply Chain Sales. Over the past 18 years, his extensive career path within numerous key sales leadership roles has spanned multiple continents as well as brought him all over the United States.

CTI President and CEO, Griff Reid, stated, “Tony has done a tremendous job managing the external sales teams and marketing over these past two and a half years. We are excited for what the future holds with Tony as our Chief Sales Officer. He is an extremely effective and strategic leader in the industries we serve with an excellent sales track record and is instrumental in taking our company to the next level of our strategic expansion plans.”

“As CSO, I am excited to spearhead the Sales, Marketing, and Business/ Relationship Development departments’ strategy and lead such a great Sales team who work hard every day on delivering upon CTI’s initiatives with a customer-focused approach, ensuring sustainable revenue growth year over year. We will be working hard with our Operations and Global Manufacturing teams to continue to develop new products and manufacturing plants as we quickly expand our production capabilities globally,” said Tony Casey.

Tony currently resides in Evergreen, CO, but spends most of his time on a plane visiting customers and CTI’s vast manufacturing facilities to ensure customer service and product quality standards continue to rank at the highest level.

About Composite Technology International

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

Media Contact:

Tony Casey, CTI

tcasey@cti-mail.com