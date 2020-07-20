MDC offers online program that puts special spin on trout fishing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Spin fishing is an easy and relatively trouble-free way for anglers to catch a variety of fish – including trout.

People can get tips on how to get maximum benefits out of this popular style of fishing on their next trout-fishing trip at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) online program “Spin Fishing For Trout,” a free virtual program 1-1:30 p.m. on July 31. Spin-fishing equipment can be effective trout-fishing tackle. MDC Conservation Educator Greg Collier will show how combining the proper reel, line, rod, and tackle, can help fill a stringer with rainbows on your next trout-fishing excursion. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173591

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.