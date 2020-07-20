Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,654 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers online program that puts special spin on trout fishing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Spin fishing is an easy and relatively trouble-free way for anglers to catch a variety of fish – including trout.

People can get tips on how to get maximum benefits out of this popular style of fishing on their next trout-fishing trip at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) online program “Spin Fishing For Trout,” a free virtual program 1-1:30 p.m. on July 31. Spin-fishing equipment can be effective trout-fishing tackle. MDC Conservation Educator Greg Collier will show how combining the proper reel, line, rod, and tackle, can help fill a stringer with rainbows on your next trout-fishing excursion. People can register for this program at:

 https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173591

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

MDC offers online program that puts special spin on trout fishing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.