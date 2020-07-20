Astro Finance Pays Out Mid-year Commissions A Month Early While Bitcoin Surges.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading independent investment and trading platform, Astro Finance is offering its digital cryptocurrency investors the mid-year commission a month earlier as Bitcoin value sweeps past $10,000. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, investors are seeking safer investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies to get back in the game and the Bitcoin investment hasn’t disappointed them as its worth exceeded the $10K mark earlier than expected. The Australian Company has decided to give off the commissions earlier, as pandemic tightens its claws into the global markets.
“Early payouts can help create a positive image for attracting attention since people are afraid to risk their money during the pandemic,” says the Astro Finance spokesperson. “We think it can help our investors in regulating their lives affected by the COVID-19,” he added.
Astro Finance guides its clients regarding investments in digital wealth as well as wealth management. While economies across the globe are subjected to downfall amidst the pandemic, Cryptocurrency Investment experts at the company have managed to furnish different investment strategies for the investors.
After the boom in the cryptocurrency market capitalization in 2017, many investors became millionaires. However, 2020 changed everything as the market instability reached record levels. As the world is now easing lockdowns, the cryptocurrency is becoming a de-facto currency. Constructive developments include higher retail trading and improved institutional trust.
Michael Casey, the chief content officer at CoinDesk says, “Bitcoin still has the potential to not only be used on a broader scale as a form of payment by consumers but also be adopted by institutions and governments on several levels.”
Astro Finance eases its clients into the digital markets. Their experts pair the trade cryptocurrency on BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD platforms easily. The investment plans start from just $250 with a promise of spot trading and 1% daily ROI.
For more information or to keep in touch with the latest investment news on cryptocurrency, visit www.astrofinance.org.
About Astro Finance:
Astro Finance is an Australian investment and trading company that aims to provide a set of safe investment opportunities and keeping its customers ahead of the market at all times. Registered in 2015, they were regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in 2018. With their in-depth understanding of different financial markets and worldwide economies, they guide the investors towards the most profitable businesses. The Australian Company is enrolled with Australian Company Number, ACN 604 185 319.
Michael Reid
“Early payouts can help create a positive image for attracting attention since people are afraid to risk their money during the pandemic,” says the Astro Finance spokesperson. “We think it can help our investors in regulating their lives affected by the COVID-19,” he added.
Astro Finance guides its clients regarding investments in digital wealth as well as wealth management. While economies across the globe are subjected to downfall amidst the pandemic, Cryptocurrency Investment experts at the company have managed to furnish different investment strategies for the investors.
After the boom in the cryptocurrency market capitalization in 2017, many investors became millionaires. However, 2020 changed everything as the market instability reached record levels. As the world is now easing lockdowns, the cryptocurrency is becoming a de-facto currency. Constructive developments include higher retail trading and improved institutional trust.
Michael Casey, the chief content officer at CoinDesk says, “Bitcoin still has the potential to not only be used on a broader scale as a form of payment by consumers but also be adopted by institutions and governments on several levels.”
Astro Finance eases its clients into the digital markets. Their experts pair the trade cryptocurrency on BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD platforms easily. The investment plans start from just $250 with a promise of spot trading and 1% daily ROI.
For more information or to keep in touch with the latest investment news on cryptocurrency, visit www.astrofinance.org.
About Astro Finance:
Astro Finance is an Australian investment and trading company that aims to provide a set of safe investment opportunities and keeping its customers ahead of the market at all times. Registered in 2015, they were regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in 2018. With their in-depth understanding of different financial markets and worldwide economies, they guide the investors towards the most profitable businesses. The Australian Company is enrolled with Australian Company Number, ACN 604 185 319.
Michael Reid
Astro Finance PTY LTD
+61 1800 196 594
email us here