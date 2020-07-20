Yuval Madar Promotes Entrepreneurship in South Florida Tech Industry
Lime Cellular and SMS Factory Growing in South FloridaPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuval Madar, founder of Lime Cellular and SMS Factory, is a south Florida businessman and entrepreneur driving growth in the tech industry. Through his companies, he is bringing a myriad of highly effective direct marketing services to companies throughout the world.
Yuval Madar’s companies offer text marketing software, business line text messaging, NFC software and text messaging for influencers among other vitally important digital services. These technologies allow businesses to reach their customer-base efficiently and cost-effectively through mobile applications. This is spurring growth in the south Florida business community in terms of jobs and notoriety.
Features offered by Lime Cellular include mobile websites, mobile coupons, social integration and a kiosk builder. These features allow businesses to reach their target market on mobile devices in a professional and integrated way. With these tools, businesses can optimize their digital presence and reach potential customers whenever they are online.
SMS Factory services include white label business texting solutions. Under the leadership of Yuval Madar, this company provides text enabling of business lines and toll-free numbers. Features of available services include a text message inbox, notifications, contact management, tags and customizable templates. Mobile app reports, archives and auto replies also make the texting solutions more efficient and user-friendly.
Yuval Madar, along with his business associates, has grown Lime Cellular and SMS Factory from the ground up. This gives him insight into the start-up process in south Florida as well as international experience given his diverse customer-base. He mentors and coaches other entrepruners in the community to help diversify his business interests while promoting a robust Florida economy that is good for all stakeholders in the community.
In addition to his entrepreneurial activities, Yuval Madar is active in the south Florida boating community and in Palm Beach. He and his clients enjoy cruiser yachts, jet-skiing and boating is some of the friendliest waters in the U.S. He and other leaders of Florida startups support sailing and other leisure activities to continue the growth of the already successful business community.
Yuval Madar, CEO of Lime Cellular, is an entrepreneur with a passion for direct marketing. As a leader in mobile phone direct marketing applications, Lime Cellular maintains approx. 40 million opt in users. Over 40,000 merchants in five different countries use Madar’s applications to market their services and expand their digital presence.
