Linda Childears elected to Alpine Bank Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Glenwood Springs, Colorado, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linda Childears, president emeritus of the Daniels Fund, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Alpine Bank, Board Chairman Bob Young announced today.

“With our recent addition of four Front Range Alpine Banks, we felt it important to find a board member that will make a valuable contribution to our organization,” said Young. “We believe Linda Childears will do just that.”

Childears brings extensive banking experience, having served as CEO of the Young Americans Bank, president of Equitable Bank of Littleton and vice president of the First National Bank Corporation, as well as experience as a board member of the Colorado Bankers Association and the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. She is the past chair and a current board member of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she has served on over 25 state and local boards as well as five national boards, chairing nine of them.

“I am very honored to join the board," Childears said. “I've admired Alpine Bank and its leadership for a long time. It combines two things I love: the banking business and a genuine relationship with the communities it serves."

Childears has received several honors, most recently the Outstanding Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award from the Denver Business Journal. She has honorary doctorate degrees from Johnson & Wales University and the University of Denver.

About Alpine Bank

Alpine Bank is a $3.9-billion, employee-owned organization chartered in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

