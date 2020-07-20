COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, TX, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release second quarter 2020 results on August 5, 2020 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 6, 2020. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840

International Dial-In: 661-378-9538

Conference ID: 8184639

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5w6cwknv

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT August 6, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT August 13, 2020.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056

International Dial-In: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 8184639

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.