Kurt Wittin Discusses the Benefits of Long Distance Running
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Long-distance running is exactly what it sounds like,” laughs Kurt Wittin, long time athlete and runner. “You’re still trying to beat your best times, but you don’t sprint for the finish line the way you do in a normal race. You have to plan, you have to build endurance - long-distance running is a commitment. It teaches you how to persevere and how to dedicate yourself to a goal. It’s so rewarding.”
Long Distance Running Improves Your Endurance Says Kurt Wittin“
Running fast is about getting the most out of your muscles in the moment, being able to push to the max. Long-distance running is about building your body’s endurance,” says Kurt Wittin. And science proves that longer runs at more moderate paces help you develop greater aerobic endurance over time.
“Your lungs and your heart get stronger, they learn to pump blood and oxygen through your body more efficiently. With every gain in endurance, you can run the distance with less effort,” explains Kurt Wittin.
Long Distance Running Trains Your Body To Use Fat as Fuel Explains Kurt Wittin
“As you train, your body finds more efficient ways to perform,” explains long-distance runner Kurt Wittin. “Your body learns that it can tap into your fat as an energy source before your carbohydrates are depleted.”
This burns fat faster, but it also provides another benefit for runners - the ability to avoid the dreaded “runner’s wall.”
“Hitting the wall is the worst,” says Kurt Wittin. “It’s like trying to run through molasses. Your body just says…‘no’.” The wall is a result of your body running out of carbohydrates which can make you feel fatigued and sluggish. Using carbohydrates more efficiently means your body is capable of longer runs.
Kurt Wittin Touts Long Distance Running As a Confidence Builder
“Running long-distance requires a sort of focus and mental toughness that not all sports require,” says Kurt Wittin. “It’s a real challenge. Your mind is telling you ‘We can stop here. This hurts. Let’s quit.’ but it’s not true. Your legs keep going. If you train right, you can keep going for so much longer than you thought possible.”
And experiencing that control over yourself, looking at what you’ve accomplished and knowing that you didn’t quit when you could have - it’s a real confidence builder. “Then when you hit rough patches in your next run - or at work, or in your marriage, or in life - you know you’re going to be able to pull through because you’ve done it before,” enthuses Kurt Wittin. “Running has made me a better person in every area of my life.”
Caroline Hunter
