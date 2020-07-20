EverQuote to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: EverQuote Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 205-2770

International: (587) 502-2547

Conference ID: 3297607 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (800) 585-8367

International: (416) 621-4642

Conference ID: 3297607

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 11, 2020) Webcast: http://investors.everquote.com/

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.