QIWI Launches Underwritten Secondary Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (Nasdaq:QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of an aggregate of 6,800,870 its Class B Shares represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to be sold by certain shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”). The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,020,130 ADSs.



J.P Morgan Securities LLC, UBS Securities LLC and VTB Capital plc are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. QIWI is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares from the Selling Shareholders.

A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 25, 2019, and was declared effective on January 27, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 21.8 million virtual wallets, over 127,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 123 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 39 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed public offering. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and in our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our other filings with the SEC. Because these statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events, our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. There can be no assurance that QIWI will be able to complete the offering. QIWI providing this information as of the date of this release. QIWI undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements or of anticipated or unanticipated events that alter any assumptions underlying such statements.

CONTACT: Varvara Kiseleva Investor Relations +357.25028091 ir@qiwi.com