Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020, ended June 30, 2020. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020.   

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com

Media Inquiries: 
Heather Beardsley 
+1 610-208-2278 
hbeardsley@cartech.com 
 Investor Inquiries:
The Plunkett Group
Brad Edwards
+1 212-739-6740
brad@theplunkettgroup.com 

