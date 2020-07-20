/EIN News/ -- Montrouge, France, July 20, 2020

AMF REGULATED INFORMATION

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

53,101 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;

€ 393,440.80

As of July 8, 2018, upon signing of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

24,313 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;

€ 682 454,94

Number of transactions executed during the first half-year 2020:

Purchase: 1,451

Sale: 1,373

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

332,424 DBV Technologies ordinary shares purchased for €4,464,245.8

288,323 DBV Technologies ordinary shares sold for €3,806,200.4



About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut (DBV712). DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

