OLAPLEX introduces New Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, California, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment 

- Inspired by Salons. Proven by Science.

Olaplex announces the launch of Olaplex No. 0 – Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment. Olaplex No. 0 is the at-home version of Olaplex’s legendary Professional back bar No. 1.  No. 0 is a professional-inspired treatment, that primes hair for absorbing nourishment, rebuilds hair bonds, strengthens and protects hair integrity. 

Olaplex No. 0 contains the highest concentration of Olaplex’s patented molecule, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, within the Olaplex retail product line-up.  No. 0 is formulated to intensify the treatment, strengthen and repair hair from chemical, thermal, mechanical, and environmental damage.

The Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment comes in a needle nose bottle for direct application to saturate the hair from root to tip.  Leave in for 10 minutes. 

For best results, and in lockstep with the professional stand-alone treatment, Olaplex stylists recommend layering a generous amount of Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector on top of the No. 0 and rinsing the mixture after 10 minutes. 

“We are super excited about the No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment which showcases our professional heritage while delivering the best available at-home care from our high-performance hair repair system,” enthused Olaplex CEO, JuE Wong. 

No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment is available beginning 7/22/20.  Visit Olaplex.com for a list of Olaplex fine retailers including SEPHORA stores and SEPHORA.com.  Suggested retail price $28.

Launch Date U.S. July 22, 2020

Ty Render

Tyrender@olaplex.com

Ty Render
OLAPLEX, INC.
Tyrender@olaplex.com

