Office Of The Governor, Dr. Francisco Cigarroa Release Spanish Language COVID-19 PSA

July 20, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office Of The Governor and Francisco Cigarroa, MD, of UT Health San Antonio today released a new Spanish-language public service announcement (PSA) urging Texans to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the PSA, Dr. Cigarroa encourages Texans to follow simple steps to protect themselves and others: wearing a mask, regular hand washing, staying home when possible, and socially distancing from others.

The new PSA is available on YouTube and can be downloaded at this link.

TRANSCRIPT

Buenas tardes, yo soy el Doctor Francisco Cigarroa, del Centro Medico de la Universidad de Texas de San Antonio. Tengo un mensaje muy importante para reducir el contagio de COVID-19. El mensaje es sencillo, por favor lávense las manos regularmente, quédense en la casa todo lo que es posible; si tienen que salir de la casa, por favor usen una máscara y si tienen que estar al lado de otra persona, por favor a lo mínimo quédense a seis pies de esa persona. Trabajando juntos podemos reducir el contagio de COVID-19 en Texas; trabajando juntos, podemos proteger nuestra familia y cada persona en este gran estado de Texas. Muchas gracias.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE TRANSLATION

Good afternoon, I am Dr. Francisco Cigarroa, from UT Medical Center in San Antonio. I have a very important message to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It is a very simple message; please wash your hands regularly, stay home as much as possible, and please use a mask if you have to be near someone, while staying 6 feet apart. Working together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19. Working together, we can protect our family and each person of this great state of Texas. Thank you very much.

ABOUT DR. CIGARROA

Dr. Francisco Cigarroa is a national renowned transplant surgeon. Dr. Cigarroa became a faculty member at UT Health San Antonio in 1995. He was part of a surgical team that performed the first split liver donor transplant between two recipients in Texas. In 2003, President George W. Bush appointed Dr. Cigarroa to serve on the President’s Committee on the National Medal of Science. In 2009, Dr. Cigarroa became the first Hispanic to be named Chancellor of The University of Texas System. After five years, he returned full-time to his passion for patient care.