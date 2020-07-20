The Author Encounter Launches New Website To Increase Visibility for Authors & Offer Events for Fans
The Author Encounter, A community of authors and fans sharing in unique events and adventure launches its new website, community blog and first giveaway.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Author Encounter announced the official launch of their website: "https://theauthorencounter.com".
The Author Encounter is a community of writers, readers, industry professionals and book lovers. It is based in the United States from the founding members' home state of Texas. The Author encounter membership is free for published authors, and only $20 dollars per year for fans and other industry professionals. The Author Encounter seeks to offer visibility to authors through promotion and theme events while giving fans unique experiences.
Included with their new website The Author Encounter has a community blog. The community blog is a curated collection of articles submitted by the authors of the author encounter promoted for free via social media and small events to help increase the authors web presence."Our community blog is just one of the ways we seek to promote our authors," said co-founding member, young adult author Bethany Averie. "Other ways included surveys, contests, and giveaways."
Along with Launching the website and community blog The Author Encounter is hosting its first Giveaway to raise awareness of its presence while promoting authors through the industry downturns due to coronavirus. The giveaway will take place this July with similar giveaways planned for later in the year. The prize for the giveaway is a Kindle Fire HD 8 along with a copy of the winner's choice of book from the list of novels being promoted with the giveaway. Sign up is easy and free can be done via the new website www.theauthorencounter.com/giveaways.
Membership is not required to enter the giveaway,however members do receive access to special promotions, the latest news, and stay informed of fun contests and giveaways. Also, exclusive access to new book launches and upcoming promotions before they're announced publicly.
For information contact: theauthorencounter@gmail.com or admin@theauthorencounter.com
Bethany Averie or Nan Jenkins
The Author Encounter
+1 832-303-2441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook