Minister Calleary calls for strong and enduring support for farmers and a high level of green ambition for the CAP

Speaking at his first Agrifish Council meeting today, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Dara Calleary T.D. emphasised that new policies with increased environmental ambition could be an opportunity for farmers if properly supported. Minister Calleary welcomed the objectives included in the new Farm to Fork strategy which aims to bring about greater environmental, social and economic sustainability throughout the European food chain.

Noting the need for clear data to support decisions and for support for farmers to implement them, Minister Calleary said, “I welcome the vision set out in Farm to Fork which potentially is a major opportunity. As we move forward, we must do so based on clear, objective impact assessments, strong and enduring support for implementation of change, a determination to bring all stakeholders, and especially our farmers, along with us, and a recognition that Farm to Fork is not a straitjacket, but a guiding set of clear and ambitious principles to support us on this road.”

Welcoming the fact that the implementation of the new Strategy through the new CAP Strategic plans will allow Member States to take national specificities into account Minister Calleary stated, “It will be critical to acknowledge the different specificities of each Member State and that the process is open, transparent and applied consistently to all Member States.”

Today’s Council saw discussions about a number of key policies concerning the environmental ambition of European agriculture, including the recently launched Farm to Fork Strategy and the proposals in the new CAP for Eco Schemes.

The Minister called for support for farmers to meet the high level of green ambition in the new Common Agriculture Policy (CAP). “A lot is being asked of farmers. We cannot ask this if we are not willing to support them”, he said.

The Council also considered market developments and the proposals to have new ECO schemes in the new CAP and how to allocate funding to these schemes. Supporting the introduction of mandatory ECO schemes Minister Calleary stated, “Our farmers are ready to engage. With the proper support, and with straightforward and clearly understood programmes, they can do so.”

Date Released: 20 July 2020