LoanMart Prepares to Announce 2020 Scholarship Winner
After careful consideration of all applicants, LoanMart is pleased to announce the winner of the annual LoanMart Financial Literacy Awareness Scholarship!VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After careful consideration of all applicants, LoanMart is pleased to announce that the winner of the annual LoanMart Financial Literacy Awareness Scholarship for 2020 is Joseph Piini, a Palma High School Student in California!
LoanMart’s Financial Literacy Awareness Scholarship gives young adults the opportunity to exhibit their ideas for promoting financial literacy through an essay and provides the winner financial assistance to pursue higher education. As an honor roll student, Piini has demonstrated a full understanding of not only financial literacy within his Salinas community but also how to successfully plan for financial leadership within his own life. Piini’s desire to explore higher education at Cal Poly College has pushed him to choose an Engineering degree and use it to better his community.
As an avid member of the Investor’s Club at his high school, Joseph earned the title of Vice President, further demonstrating financial literacy among his peers. The California native stated in his essay that his contribution to financial literacy in the Salinas community was pushing for a financial app to be accessible and used to help those new to investing. Pinii vouched for an app with no monetary barriers like fees to join, so those from all financial backgrounds could utilize the app without any socioeconomic disadvantage.
LoanMart annually awards this $2,000 Financial Literacy Scholarship to deserving undergraduates while they pursue a degree. LoanMart will continue the Financial Literacy Awareness Scholarship in the year 2021 for those that wish to apply for next year. Details about the scholarship can be found at www.800loanmart.com/scholarships.
