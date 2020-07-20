Betcris Teams Up With Img Arena To Bring New Virtual Sports Content To Its Operations
Betcris, one of the leading sports betting operators in Latin America, has signed a partnership with IMG ARENA to provide virtual sports and gaming solutions.TA’ XBIEX, MALTA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The content will be available to players at Betcris online sportsbook and casino as well as at the 100-plus venues it runs across Central and South America.
This new partnership includes 3D Slots, 3D Table Games, Scheduled Sports (including soccer, tennis and more), Instant Sports, Casino and others. The different products will be rolled out over time, giving Betcris the ability to provide maximum oversight of their integration into its platforms. IMG ARENA’s virtual sports portfolio harnesses cutting-edge, 3D motion technology from Leap Gaming to capture and recreate ultra-realistic versions of some of the world’s most popular sports.
The product suite offers a variety of virtual, high-end and customizable gaming alternatives to both online and retail operators. The content enables Betcris to significantly broaden its offering and appeal to players looking for different forms of entertainment, and brings some of the most sought-after gaming solutions to greater parts of the Latin American gaming market.
JD Duarte, Betcris CEO, said: "The global gaming scene is constantly changing. Offering fresh, innovative content helps to ensure that gaming and sports gambling operators can stay on top of the market while continuing to enhance the customer experience with creative products. “The agreement with IMG ARENA is one more step in our plan to bring new entertainment options to our customers, hand in hand with the best providers in the industry. The response to the new games has been very positive and every day we see more of our players enjoying this new category." Max Wright, SVP Commercial at IMG ARENA, said: “We are extremely excited to have launched our virtuals with Betcris, an operator that has invested significantly in bringing innovation to their players and has chosen the perfect way to boost engagement using our virtuals.
“This deal marks an important stage in the growth of our virtuals offering, securing IMG ARENA a leading position in the Latin American market.” Providing variety is one of the key focuses Betcris continues to promote within the organization, with an ongoing commitment to deliver user-requested content from multiple channels. In addition to the ability to give existing customers a greater selection of activities from which to choose, the diversification of its product offering enables the operator to increase its customer base and offer increased operational and commercial security.
About IMG ARENA
Headquartered in London, IMG ARENA works with more than 460 leading sportsbook operators worldwide, providing always-on services including 24/7 live streaming and on-demand virtual sports products designed to evolve and inspire engagement by placing fans at the heart of the action. In 2019, more than 175 million hours of IMG ARENA content was watched by 56 million unique viewers around the globe. IMG ARENA’s clients include the ATP, UFC, the European and PGA Golf Tours, the FA Cup and Serie A.
About Betcris and TV Global Enterprises Limited
TV Global Enterprises Limited (TVGE), through its Betcris brand of Sportsbook, is a company that provides a safe and legal online platform for sports betting, via traditional and innovative channels. The company cares about customer needs, improving the service and user experience to foster loyalty towards the brand. With a flexible and agile structure, TVGE adapts quickly to unexpected changes in regulation, market demand and technology. Core objectives include securing customer satisfaction through great service. Focus on efficiency in operational processes, implementing new ideas and using resources to impact customer engagement.
The company’s strategy has been centred around the strong reputation the brand carried over historically, regional marketing strategies and the development of emerging markets in LATAM. TVGE has been able to apply a first to market approach in several countries, positioning the Betcris brand as a local household name. In many cases, the market learned about sports betting by way of interacting with the company’s products and services. In competitive markets, the pricing model offered is used as an acquisition tool. This is pushed throughout all marketing efforts. The company’s ability to view things through the eyes of the customer has enabled it to concentrate on business aspects such as easy and accessible payment solutions, local betting culture and access to technology in each market.
