Cleanup proposed at former oil terminal on Salmon Bay

SEATTLE –

Plans are being made to redevelop the former Time Oil bulk fuel terminal at Salmon Bay in Seattle. The company proposing the work will clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at the site under a proposed legal agreement with the Washington Department of Ecology.

Ecology seeks public review and comment on the legal agreement – called a Prospective Purchaser Consent Decree – and related documents through Aug. 18, 2020. The public also is invited to an online public meeting July 29, from 6 to 7 p.m., where Ecology will explain and answer questions about the proposed cleanup. The meeting may extend beyond 7 p.m. if necessary.

Ecology’s agreement with TOC Seattle Terminal, LLC addresses the portion of the 11-acre site where redevelopment will occur. The company also will deposit $1.5 million into a state account for future use by Ecology to perform additional cleanup work, as needed, in Salmon Bay or on-land areas.

History and previous cleanup work

Time Oil operated the 11-acre terminal and tank farm on West Commodore Way from the early 1940s until 2001. Parts of the property were leased at various times for industrial and commercial purposes.

Past activity resulted in releases of petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, wood preservative and metals into soil and groundwater on the property, to the adjacent West Commodore Way right-of-way and into Salmon Bay sediments. Several partial cleanups between 1991 and 2017 removed some contamination. The final cleanup action now proposed would address remaining soil and groundwater contamination.

Proposed cleanup

The draft cleanup plan would use several methods as needed at different parts of the site. These include:

Excavating contaminated soil

In-place treatment to encapsulate soils contaminated with liquid petroleum or chlorinated solvents

Protective capping over parts of the property, protected by a deed restriction

In-place treatment of contaminated groundwater.

The comment period covers a total of five documents (all PDF):

Information and links