Cleanup proposed at former oil terminal on Salmon Bay
Plans are being made to redevelop the former Time Oil bulk fuel terminal at Salmon Bay in Seattle. The company proposing the work will clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at the site under a proposed legal agreement with the Washington Department of Ecology.
Ecology seeks public review and comment on the legal agreement – called a Prospective Purchaser Consent Decree – and related documents through Aug. 18, 2020. The public also is invited to an online public meeting July 29, from 6 to 7 p.m., where Ecology will explain and answer questions about the proposed cleanup. The meeting may extend beyond 7 p.m. if necessary.
Ecology’s agreement with TOC Seattle Terminal, LLC addresses the portion of the 11-acre site where redevelopment will occur. The company also will deposit $1.5 million into a state account for future use by Ecology to perform additional cleanup work, as needed, in Salmon Bay or on-land areas.
History and previous cleanup work
Time Oil operated the 11-acre terminal and tank farm on West Commodore Way from the early 1940s until 2001. Parts of the property were leased at various times for industrial and commercial purposes.
Past activity resulted in releases of petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, wood preservative and metals into soil and groundwater on the property, to the adjacent West Commodore Way right-of-way and into Salmon Bay sediments. Several partial cleanups between 1991 and 2017 removed some contamination. The final cleanup action now proposed would address remaining soil and groundwater contamination.
Proposed cleanup
The draft cleanup plan would use several methods as needed at different parts of the site. These include:
-
Excavating contaminated soil
-
In-place treatment to encapsulate soils contaminated with liquid petroleum or chlorinated solvents
-
Protective capping over parts of the property, protected by a deed restriction
- In-place treatment of contaminated groundwater.
The comment period covers a total of five documents (all PDF):
-
The legal agreement – Prospective Purchaser Consent Decree.
-
Supplemental Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study Report – describes contamination at the Property, evaluates cleanup alternatives, and recommends a preferred alternative. Part 1: Text, Tables, Figures; Part 2: Appendices
-
Draft Cleanup Action Plan – describes Ecology’s chosen cleanup plan and specifies cleanup standards and requirements.
-
State Environmental Policy Act Checklist and Determination of Non-Significance – Ecology’s evaluation & determination that the proposed cleanup is not likely to harm the environment.
- Public Participation Plan – describes how Ecology will engage with the community and keep the public informed.
Information and links
-
Ecology’s website describes the site and the proposed cleanup plan, and provides an online document repository.
-
An Ecology fact sheet (PDF) in English and Spanish provides background on the site and proposed cleanup.
-
Comment using Ecology’s online comment app, email the site manager at Mark.Adams@ecy.wa.gov, or mail comments to Mark Adams, Dept. of Ecology, 3190 160th Ave. SE, Bellevue WA 98008.
-
Register for the July 29 online meeting in advance.