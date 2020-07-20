NNSA Administrator visits New Mexico as part of Nuclear Security Enterprise tour

WASHINGTON – Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty continued her tour of the Nuclear Security Enterprise. During the almost weeklong visit, the Administrator met with members of the NNSA Albuquerque Complex, and the workforce at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and Sandia National Laboratories. Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of NNSA’s creation, the Administrator intends to make her way across the Nation visiting the agency’s eight laboratories, plants and sites by year’s end.

During her visits to the two National Security Labs and the agency’s Albuquerque Complex, the Administrator was able to observe the status of ongoing mission work and thank, in person and via livestream, the almost 28,000 employees that comprise these three sites in New Mexico for their commitment despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Visiting NNSA’s Albuquerque Complex and our two National Security Laboratories in New Mexico provided me with an opportunity to thank those who have contributed to our agency’s ability to continue our national security mission during the pandemic,” Administrator Gordon-Hagerty said. “I am grateful that NNSA has not missed any major milestones or deliverables since the start of the pandemic response. Whether maintaining the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, or responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies, the NNSA community has pulled together to help ensure the security of our Nation each and every day.”

During the Administrator’s visit to LANL, she toured several facilities, including the plutonium facility at Technical Area 55 (TA-55), and completed ribbon cuttings on three new buildings now going into service. She also showed her appreciation for the workforce’s commitment to their important mission work throughout the pandemic during live-streamed all-hands events. Along with local and state representatives, Administrator Gordon-Hagerty commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test by visiting the Lab’s historic V-Site, where vibration testing and some pre-assembly of the test device nicknamed “Gadget” took place, setting the stage for several scientific advancements that are still in use today.

The Administrator also toured the construction site of the new NNSA Albuquerque Complex on Kirtland Air Force Base. The complex project is on schedule to be occupied in mid-2021 by 1,200 staff members who currently work in 25 separate buildings and facilities, some of which were constructed in the 1940s. She expressed her appreciation to Albuquerque Complex employees who have supported continuing operations during the pandemic.

At Sandia, the Administrator received a B61-12 Life Extension Project update and a hypersonic briefing. She was also updated on Sandia’s COVID-19 response during a poster session, where she again thanked employees for their dedication during these challenging times.

Follow the Administrator on Twitter at @LGHNNSA to keep up with her travels.