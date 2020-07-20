Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Crown Castle International Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least February 27, 2018 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCI).

The investigation concerns, among other things, whether the Company’s officers and/or directors misled investors by issuing materially false and/or misleading statements regarding, among other things, Crown Castle’s financial statements and/or information related to its revenue recognition practices. 

Crown Castle investors who have owned their stock continuously since at least February 27, 2018 are encouraged to contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the Crown Castle investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

