VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Names 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am thrilled to congratulate Deputy Jerry Hooks on receiving the School Resource Officer of the Year Award for his tremendous work at Choctawhatchee High School. Deputy Hooks goes above and beyond the call of duty as an SRO through his commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of students, as well as the development of projects and programs within the school. I am proud to recognize Deputy Hooks for this well-deserved award.”

Serving at Choctawhatchee High School, Deputy Hooks assists the principal in developing operational plans and strategies to prevent dangerous situations in the school and instructing monthly tactical trainings for the district. Deputy Hooks also provides presentations to students and staff outlining what to do if a crisis should occur at school, during sporting events and other extracurricular activities involving large crowds. Deputy Hooks is also the designated liaison for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force and works hand-in-hand with the State of Florida Juvenile Probation Office in detecting known gang members within Okaloosa County schools.

Deputy Hooks is involved in many school projects such as starting a clothing closet for students in need, creating a student food pantry and remodeling the CHS Spirit Hallway. Deputy Hooks also assists the CHS Drivers Education class in creating Spanish-speaking Department of Motor Vehicles pamphlets to improve the relations between students and staff.

Attorney General Moody also recognized six deputy sheriffs and police officers from around the state who earned the designation as School Resource Officer Practitioners after completing a rigorous training program offered by the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Programs: