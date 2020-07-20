Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District
Ashtabula
Trumbull Township
Athens
Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District
Carroll
Fox Township
Perry Township
Rose Township
Champaign
Madison Champaign Educational Service Center
Clark
Community Improvement Corp of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
German Township
Clinton
Marion Township
Coshocton
Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District
Cuyahoga
City of Middleburg Heights
First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio COG
Delaware
City of Delaware
Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation
Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
Fairfield
Village of Lithopolis *
Fayette
Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
Franklin
Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Hamilton
Kenwood Financial Ctr Sycamore Township Special Improvement Dist.
Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Central JEDZ
Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - East JEDZ
Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Northwest JEDZ
Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Southwest JEDZ
Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.
Harrison
Washington Township
Huron
City of Norwalk
Licking
Licking County Transportation Improvement District
Lorain
City of Avon
City of Oberlin
Lucas
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
Marion
Marion Township
Pleasant Township
Medina
City of Brunswick *
Mercer
Center Township
Miami
Miami County Public Health District
Northern Area Water Authority
Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
Monroe
Franklin Township
Village of Wilson
Montgomery
City of Brookville
North Clayton Community Authority
Morgan
Penn Township
Union Township
Ottawa
Ottawa County Visitors Bureau
Perry
Pike Township
Village of Hemlock
Village of Thornville
Portage
Standing Rock Union Cemetery
Richland
Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation
Stark
Massillon Public Library
Tuscarawas
Village of Gnadenhutten
Warren
Hamilton Township
Wayne
Clinton Township
Town and Country Fire District
Village of West Salem
Wayne County Public Library
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
