For Immediate Release:

July 20, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District Ashtabula Trumbull Township Athens Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Carroll Fox Township Perry Township Rose Township Champaign Madison Champaign Educational Service Center Clark Community Improvement Corp of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio German Township Clinton Marion Township Coshocton Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District Cuyahoga City of Middleburg Heights First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio COG Delaware City of Delaware Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation Delaware County Regional Planning Commission Fairfield Village of Lithopolis * Fayette Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery Franklin Groveport Community Improvement Corporation Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Ohio Public Employees Retirement System School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Hamilton Kenwood Financial Ctr Sycamore Township Special Improvement Dist. Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Central JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - East JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Northwest JEDZ Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Southwest JEDZ Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc. Harrison Washington Township Huron City of Norwalk Licking Licking County Transportation Improvement District Lorain City of Avon City of Oberlin Lucas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Marion Marion Township Pleasant Township Medina City of Brunswick * Mercer Center Township Miami Miami County Public Health District Northern Area Water Authority Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Monroe Franklin Township Village of Wilson Montgomery City of Brookville North Clayton Community Authority Morgan Penn Township Union Township Ottawa Ottawa County Visitors Bureau Perry Pike Township Village of Hemlock Village of Thornville Portage Standing Rock Union Cemetery Richland Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation Stark Massillon Public Library Tuscarawas Village of Gnadenhutten Warren Hamilton Township Wayne Clinton Township Town and Country Fire District Village of West Salem Wayne County Public Library

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

