Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 20, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District

 

 Ashtabula

Trumbull Township

 

 Athens

Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District

 

 Carroll

Fox Township

 

Perry Township

 

Rose Township

 

 Champaign

Madison Champaign Educational Service Center

 

 Clark

Community Improvement Corp of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio

 

German Township

 

 Clinton

Marion Township

 

 Coshocton

Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Middleburg Heights

 

First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio COG

 

 Delaware

City of Delaware

 

Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Delaware County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Fairfield

Village of Lithopolis *

 

 Fayette

Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery

 

 Franklin

Groveport Community Improvement Corporation

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

 

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

 

 Hamilton

Kenwood Financial Ctr Sycamore Township Special Improvement Dist.

 

Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Central JEDZ

 

Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - East JEDZ

 

Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Northwest JEDZ

 

Sycamore Township JEDZ Kenwood - Southwest JEDZ

 

Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

 Harrison

Washington Township

 

 Huron

City of Norwalk

 

 Licking

Licking County Transportation Improvement District

 

 Lorain

City of Avon

 

City of Oberlin

 

 Lucas

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

 

 Marion

Marion Township

 

Pleasant Township

 

 Medina

City of Brunswick *

 

 Mercer

Center Township

 

 Miami

Miami County Public Health District

 

Northern Area Water Authority

 

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

 

 Monroe

Franklin Township

 

Village of Wilson

 

 Montgomery

City of Brookville

 

North Clayton Community Authority

 

 Morgan

Penn Township

 

Union Township

 

 Ottawa

Ottawa County Visitors Bureau

 

 Perry

Pike Township

 

Village of Hemlock

 

Village of Thornville

 

 Portage

Standing Rock Union Cemetery

 

 Richland

Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Stark

Massillon Public Library

 

 Tuscarawas

Village of Gnadenhutten

 

 Warren

Hamilton Township

 

 Wayne

Clinton Township

 

Town and Country Fire District

 

Village of West Salem

 

Wayne County Public Library

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

