Injured Tuber Rescued

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 20, 2020

Hart’s Location, NH – On Sunday, July 19 before 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a person was injured on the Saco River in the area of the Fourth Iron Campground. Johnny Perez, 29, of Nashua, NH, was tubing on the river when he stood up and slipped. He fell and hit a rock with his back. He was unable to walk and a call for help was placed to 911.

Along with Conservation Officers, rescuers from Bartlett and Jackson Fire Departments and Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance responded along with members of Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the US Forest Service. Perez was placed in a litter and carried a little over a quarter mile. He was then loaded into the bed of a truck that took him the rest of the way to a waiting ambulance. Perez arrived at the ambulance shortly before 6:30 p.m. and was taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.