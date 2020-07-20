Bioenergy Market to Hit USD 642.71 Billion by 2027; Growing Need to Replace Fossil Fuels with Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide to Fuel Market Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Bioenergy Market Research Report Are Enexor Energy (U.S.), Lignetics (U.S.), Green Plains Inc. (U.S.), Enviva (U.S.), Enerkem (Canada), POET (U.S.), Drax Group (U.S.), Pacific BioEnergy Corp (Canada), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), MVV Energie AG (Germany), Ameresco, Inc. (U.S.), ADM (U.S.)., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioenergy market size is projected to reach USD 642.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Deepening commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement will be a critical factor augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/bioenergy-market-103296







The Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the fight against climate change as it contained actionable commitments by the top emission countries. These commitments were focused towards mitigating the extreme effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and curbing global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Currently, 197 countries, with the exception of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, have signed the agreement. In the quest to control emissions, countries are actively switching to bioenergy sources such as biomass and biofuels to meet their electricity requirements, since these sources can supply electricity to all end-use industries. Thus, expanding participation in the Paris Agreement will bode well for this market.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the manufacturing processes of several companies worldwide. However, some of them have commenced these processes by keeping in mind the stringent norms, such as social distancing and low workforce. Our specially developed research reports would help you in overcoming the losses of your business by choosing the right strategy apt for the current situation.







To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bioenergy-market-103296







According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 344.90 billion in 2019. The report also shares the following:

Exhaustive examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Accurate forecasting of upcoming market opportunities;

In-depth study of all market segments;

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics; and

Careful profiling and thorough research of the top market players and their strategies.

Market Driver

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth

The world overly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy demands. For example, in the US, fossil fuels accounted for 81.5% of the total energy consumption. Excessive reliance on exhaustible energy sources is causing their depletion rate to overtake their replenishment rate. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the current global stock of crude oil will be adequate to meet world’s oil demand till 2050. A report published by the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) states that coal will run out in 70 years, gas will be over in 40 years, and oil will be gone in the next 30 years. These stark projections are reinforcing the need for the global society to develop and actively embrace bioenergy sources and reduce dependence on conventional energy.





Speak to Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bioenergy-market-103296







Regional Insights

Concerted Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Booming economies of Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, who are also two of the largest emitters in the world, are taking decisive policy measures to curb emissions. In developed economies such as Japan, use of wood as biofuel is rising, increasing bio energy consumption in the region. These factors enabled Asia Pacific to create a market for bio energy with a size of USD 96.76 billion in 2019.

Countries in the European Union (EU) are actively adopting bio-energy as these energy sources are expected to speed up the EU’s shift towards renewables in the coming decade. North America, being one of the largest producers of liquid biofuels, is steadily fastening its hold on the bioenergy market share backed by significant increases in ethanol production in the US.

Competitive Landscape

Widening Geographic Presence of Companies to Characterize Market Competition

With strengthening global commitment towards bio-based energy, key players in this market are exploring new avenues to expand their regional and global presence. Companies are also taking advantage of incentives offered governments for renewable energy projects to consolidate their position in the market.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Ductor, the Finnish-Swiss bioenergy company, announced the building of three biofertilizer-biogas plants in Poland’s Zachodniopomorskie region. Using poultry waste, the plants will produce renewable energy and organic nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing Poland’s shift towards circular economy.





Ductor, the Finnish-Swiss bioenergy company, announced the building of three biofertilizer-biogas plants in Poland’s Zachodniopomorskie region. Using poultry waste, the plants will produce renewable energy and organic nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing Poland’s shift towards circular economy. February 2020: San Francisco-based Brightmark expanded its dairy biogas project in Western New York under its “Yellowjacket” project. Partnering with six farms, the company will extract methane from dairy manure every day and produce renewable natural gas.

List of the Leading Companies Covered in the Bioenergy Market Research Report are:

Enexor Energy (U.S.)

Lignetics (U.S.)

Green Plains Inc. (U.S.)

Enviva (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

POET (U.S.)

Drax Group (U.S.)

Pacific BioEnergy Corp (Canada)

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

MVV Energie AG (Germany)

Ameresco, Inc. (U.S.)

ADM (U.S.)





Quick Buy:



Bioenergy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103296





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Bioenergy Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Solid Biomass Liquid Biofuels Biogas Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Agricultural Waste Wood and Woody Biomass Solid Waste Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Generation Heat Generation Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bioenergy-market-103296







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Biomass Power Generation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Combustion, Pyrolysis, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Landfill gas(LFG), Others), By Feedstock (Urban residue, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Agricultural and forest residue, Energy crops, Woody biomass, Others), By End-use Industry (Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Utilities), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Biogas Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Feedstock (Organic Residues & Waste, Energy Crops), By Application (Heating, Electricity, CHP, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Bioethanol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Bio-methane Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Agricultural waste, Municipal solid waste, Animal manure, Sewage sludge, Food waste), By Application (Automobile, Power Generation), By Technology (Fermentation, Gasification) and By Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-bioenergy-market-10106

