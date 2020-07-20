Liquid Biofuels Market to Hit USD 219.97 Billion by 2027; Increasing Trade Activities Via Road Transport Networks to Stoke Demand for Biofuels: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Liquid Biofuel Market Research Report Are Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC (U.S.), Gevo, Inc. (U.S.), Eniven Group (Slovakia), Emami Agrotech Limited (India), Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. (U.S.), Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (U.S.), Enerkem (Canada), ADM (U.S.), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (U.S.), BIO OILS ENERGY (Spain), Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (Thailand), Algenol (U.S.), CropEnergies AG (Germany), Renewable Biofuels Inc. (U.S.), POET (U.S.).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Liquid Biofuels market size is projected to reach USD 219.97 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Surging vehicular pollution levels across the globe is expected to feed the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Liquid Biofuels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Ethanol and Biodiesel), By Feedstock (Sugar Crops, Starch Crops, Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Others), By Process (Fermentation, Transesterification, and Others), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, and Heat), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.





Exhaust from motor vehicles is one of the biggest contributors of air pollution in the world. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that on-road automobiles cause 75% of carbon monoxide pollution in the country. The European Parliament has also stated that 72% of the EU’s carbon emissions come from road transport. To address the issues surrounding escalating air pollution levels, Liquid Biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel have emerged as the most viable and feasible substitutes to conventional fossil fuels such as petrol. Governments around the world are actively promoting the adoption of biofuels for transport activities as the carbon-based fuels carry heavy environmental as well as human health costs.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the manufacturing processes of several companies worldwide. However, some of them have commenced these processes by keeping in mind the stringent norms, such as social distancing and low workforce.





As per the report findings, the global market value stood at USD 116.00 billion in 2019. The report also contains the following:

Piecemeal study of all market segments and their performance;

Actionable research into the upcoming market opportunities;

Critical insights into the factors driving and restraining the market growth; and

Detailed examination of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.





Market Restraint

Falling Ethanol Prices amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Retard Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 contagion has threatened to cause long-term damage on many industries. One of them is the transport industry, which is experiencing sharp decline in demand. The trickle-down effect is being witnessed in an even steeper fall in biofuel prices, especially ethanol prices. According to a study conducted by Purdue University, the average monthly price of ethanol fell from $1.32/gallon in December 2019 to $0.82/gallon in March 2020 due to rapid decline in demand for transport services. Reduced profit margins of ethanol producers have slowed down production of ethanol, which is expected to further cripple the Liquid Biofuels market growth during 2020. In Canada, the national government is attempting to ease implementation of low-carbon fuels as the country’s oil sector has taken a severe blow due to the pandemic. Growing turmoil in the hydrocarbon industry as a result of the coronavirus will, therefore, stem the uptake of Liquid Biofuels in the current year.





Regional Insights

Increasing Production of Biofuels in the US to Accelerate Market Growth in North America

With North America accounting for 45% of the global biofuel production, the region is well-positioned to dominate the Liquid Biofuels market share in the foreseeable future. The US is largest producer of ethanol worldwide, having produced 15.8 billion gallons of ethanol in 2019 alone. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 42.96 billion.

Latin America is expected to emerge as the second most dominant region in the market, supported by surging ethanol production in Brazil. Besides this, Argentina is also aggressively expanding its renewable energy sector, which bodes well for this market. Europe being the largest producer and consumer of biodiesel in the world is expected to offer several lucrative opportunities for players in this market.

Competitive Landscape

Production Capacity Elevation Measures to be Implemented by Market Players

Competition in the Liquid Biofuels market is characterized by the variety of strategies implemented by the players to consolidate their position in this market. Prominent among these are the measures adopted by these companies to enhance their production capabilities to meet the rising demand for biofuels around the world.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: Canada-based BC Hemp Corporation announced its plans to construct a biofuel plant in Prince George, British Columbia for an estimated value of USD 2 billion. Employing close to 2500 people, the plant will be utilized for producing industrial-grade ethanol from hemp stock.





Canada-based BC Hemp Corporation announced its plans to construct a biofuel plant in Prince George, British Columbia for an estimated value of USD 2 billion. Employing close to 2500 people, the plant will be utilized for producing industrial-grade ethanol from hemp stock. February 2020: Italy-based NextChem joined forces with US-based Saola Energy to produce renewable diesel from residual fats and vegetable oils. Saola will employ its hydro-treatment and isomerization technologies to produce renewable diesel, while NextChem will provide clients engineering, construction, and training services under the partnership.



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Liquid Biofuel Market Report are:

Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC (U.S.)

Gevo, Inc. (U.S.)

Eniven Group (Slovakia)

Emami Agrotech Limited (India)

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. (U.S.)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

ADM (U.S.)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (U.S.)

BIO OILS ENERGY (Spain)

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Algenol (U.S.)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Renewable Biofuels Inc. (U.S.)

POET (U.S.)





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Liquid Biofuelss Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Liquid Biofuels Market Analysis (USD Billion) (Billion Liters), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Ethanol Biodiesel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Sugar Crops Starch Crops Vegetable Oils Animal Fats Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Process Fermentation Transesterification Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Transportation Power Generation Heat Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



