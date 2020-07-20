Coronavirus - South Africa: Employment and Labour on temporary closure of Kimberley and Upington offices due to positive Coronavirus COVID-19 cases

The Department of Employment and Labour would like to confirm that the Kimberley and Upington offices will be closed from 20 July 2020 until further notice, due to two positive COVID-19 cases (one official per office). The affected officials are currently receiving necessary medical support and the tracing of possible contacts is completed with other individuals advised to go on mandatory self-isolation for 10 days in line with the new Department of Health COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

“The Kimberley and Upington offices will be closed from today, 20 July 2020 to allow for sourcing of the service provider to decontaminate the affected offices in line with the COVID-19 protocol. We are aware of the negative impact this state of affairs will have on our vulnerable clients we serve, however the health and safety of our officials also come first” said Zolile Albanie, Chief Director: Provincial Operations.

Director-General of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remain paramount. “Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible,” said Thobile Lamati.

The matter has been reported to the Department of Health to enable proper care and necessary support.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour