BIOMEDevice Boston Launches Digital Express to Connect the MedTech Community as Event is Rescheduled for 2021

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BIOMEDevice , the Boston region’s premier medical technology event, announced it will now be held May 5 – 6, 2021. The event originally was scheduled to take place September 16 and 17. The rescheduling follows careful consideration from the [Informa Markets] Managed Postponement Program, a team that has been closely monitoring the development of COVID-19. Due to the ongoing restrictions being placed on travel and events in the State of Massachusetts, the rescheduling of the event was found to be the responsible and necessary decision in order to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors, and staff in attendance.



The 2021 event, which will be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world’s leading events’ organizer, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures, Informa AllSecure, to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. More information on Informa AllSecure is below.

To continue to connect and educate the biomedical community, BIOMEDevice introduces the launch of its virtual event, BIOMEDevice Digital Express . The virtual event will take place August 6 featuring industry expert-led educational sessions, a keynote address, lunch & learn, virtual speed networking, and more activities designed to speak to a breadth of medical device innovation and trends from digital health, 3D printing, robotic surgery, and much more.

To attend BIOMEDevice Digital Express, please visit here .

The health innovation market saw $4.2 billion raised in the second quarter of 2020 according to StartUp Health . Despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, the health innovation market remained robust and confident with record high funding for telemedicine and other sectors such as early cancer detection, drug delivery, diabetes care, medical 3D printing, and more. BIOMEDevice Digital Express will feature industry speaker-led sessions and a virtual expo floor exhibiting some of the most innovative companies in the biomedical space now for attendees to connect with to bring the next medical solution to market.

“Today’s global uncertainty has disrupted the entire medical device community with many pivoting and shifting their focus to combatting COVID-19. Now, more than ever the community needs to come together to share solutions that will not only develop the next life-saving device but better prepare the medical industry for the next disruption,” said Chris Stevens, Sr. R&D Engineer at Protolabs. “We’re pleased to be able to share our knowledge and manufacturing expertise to a wider audience and industry peers at BIOMEDevice Digital Express, while we continue to build connections and expand our thinking virtually.”

BIOMEDevice Digital Express kicks off a series of highly-curated virtual events, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, followed by BIOMEDigital, taking place November 4 and 5 featuring two days of content, networking, and a virtual expo hall.

Select BIOMEDevice Digital Express Sessions and Activities of Interest:

Session: What’s Happening in Medtech: Where are the Jobs Now and in 2021?

Speaker: Phil Nachman, President, Nachman Biomedical

The job situation is very dynamic, and there are a lot of unknowns right now in the era of COVID-19. Manufacturers of disposables, fabrics, plastics, diagnostics, instrumentation, and vaccines are surviving, and some thriving. Some medical device companies, primarily making capital equipment, surgical products or those in emerging commercial stage firms are struggling, slowing their hiring, furloughing employees, or straight up laying people off. So, what do you do to keep your job, find a different (or better) one, or nab a promotion? Come have your most pressing career questions answered by industry veteran Phil Nachman at Nachman Biomedical.

Keynote Panel: Robotic Surgery – Holistic View on The Future of Surgery

Keynote Speaker: Harel Gadot, Company Group Chairman, MEDX Ventures Group

Panelists: Tal Wenderow, President & CEO, Vocalis Health (formerly Co-Founder, Corindus Vascular Robotics); Aleksandra Popovic, Innovation Program Manager, Image Guided Therapy, Philips; Todd Usen, CEO, Activ Surgical

With the aim to ensure that surgeries become more precise, accurate, predictable and efficient, surgical robotics are being adopted to almost every field of surgery, such as orthopedics, cardiovascular, interventional radiology and many more. Join a panel of robotic experts speak to the future of robotic surgery, specifically: how players in the market are incorporating AI, and enhanced instrumentation and visualization into their offerings, different approaches to surgical robotics to allow more access, and ways technology can optimize surgeons’ outcomes across the board.

Activity: Risky Business: Taking Disruption Out of Supply Chain & Product Development

Lunch & Learn presented by Protolabs

In this lunch and learn with Protolabs’ Jeff Schipper, director of special operations, and Christopher Stevens, senior R&D engineer, learn how you can leverage key technology advances in your supply chain and product development life cycle, including digital manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). With a combined 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, Jeff and Chris will offer actionable insight into how to eliminate future product development life cycle and supply chain risk, while discussing what comes next given today’s environment.

Session: Creating Health in the Palm of Your Hand: What’s Next for Digital Health & Medical Devices

Speaker: Naeem Hasmi, Digital Health Solutions, Strategic Advisor at Boston Scientific

The rise of on-demand healthcare, from apps to wearables, to tele-everything-style patient care is bringing new challenges to R&D and front-end product development engineers. There are so many technologies to consider including artificial intelligence to manage predictive healthcare, IoMTs, blockchain technology to combat cyber security, privacy, and 5G mobile for instantaneous healthcare leaving product developers with important considerations to manage. Join Naeem Hashmi, Digital Health Solutions Strategic Advisor at Boston Scientific, as he provides strategic insight into designing and implementing the next wave of digital products including major trends and technologies in Digital Health and Medical Devices, determining your digital health products unique value proposition, steps for identifying key touch points with health providers and hospitals.

Activity: Virtual Speed Networking

Complete a speed networking profile and get matched to other medtech professionals in your areas of interest, solutions, or needs within this interactive virtual one-on-one networking environment.

For the complete BIOMEDevice Digital Express schedule, please visit here .

