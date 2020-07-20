Angola remains committed to economic diversification - President

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 20 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço said Monday that the Angolan Government remains committed to diversifying the economy, with stress to the sectors of agriculture and livestock, agro-industry and agribusiness.,

The president was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, João Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha.

He stated that the objective is to ensure that the above sectors contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Agriculture is doing well, but it has to go even better. We are far from achieving food self-sufficiency and, therefore, far from having a surplus for the export of our products ”, he stressed.

The Angolan statesman also highlighted the progress linked to the improvement of the roads connecting the cities to the countryside in order to speed up the flow of agricultural production to major consumption centers.

In addition, the president defended a growing effort to meet the goals, so that in the shortest possible time the country can achieve food self-sufficiency and increase exports of agricultural products.

However, João Lourenço recommended the staff in agriculture and livestock to work in partnership with the industry, in order to preserve and transform the products of the field.

Appointed last Thursday, the new Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock previously served as executive director of the Development Bank of Angola (BDA).