Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3,532.15 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,532.15 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “3D Bioprinting Market By Component (Bioinks and 3D Bioprinters), Application (Clinical Applications and Research Applications), and End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes & Research Organizations, and Hospitals), and Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global 3D bioprinting market in 2019 was approximately USD 971.05 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,532.15 Million by 2026.

Bioprinting is a manufacturing process in which biomaterials, such as growth factors and cells, are combined to create tissue-structures that mimic natural tissues. Bioink for producing assemblies in a layer--process is used in 3D bioprinting. The 3D bioprinting technology has significant applications in the biotechnology and medicine sectors. Major factors driving growth of the global 3D bioprinting market include increasing inventions in the field of 3D bioprinting, along with growth in the adoption of 3D printing in the sector of cosmetic surgical procedures. Also, technological advancements in this field is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market in the near future. However, high costs associated with research and development is a major factor restraining the growth of the target market in the near future.

The 3D bioprinting market is segmented based on the end-user, component, and application. On the basis of component, the target market can be segmented as bioinks and 3D bioprinters. Based on bioinks the global market is further categorized into hybrid bioinks, synthetic bioinks, and natural bioinks. Further, the 3D bioprinters segment is bifurcated as laser-assisted bioprinting, magnetic 3d bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinter, inkjet 3d bioprinting, and other bioprinters. The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into clinical and research applications on the basis of the application segment. The clinical applications are further segregated as skin, cartilage & bone, blood vessels, and others. Also, research applications are divided into regenerative medicine, 3D cell culture, and drug research. The global market can be segmented based on the end-user segment as hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies, and academic institutes & research organizations.

Based upon the region the global market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions during the forecast period 2019-2026. This is attributed to the availability of advanced healthcare sectors in the countries of this region along with the growing adoption of 3D bioprinting technologies in this region. Growing government funding for research is supporting the growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share and Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR in the near future.

Key players operating in the 3D bioprinting market not restricted to include Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Nano3D Biosciences, Organovo Holdings Inc., 3Dynamic Systems Ltd, and BioBots. Major companies in the global 3D bioprinting market are focusing on the strategic partnerships and launches of innovative products.

This report segments the 3D bioprinting market as follows:

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Bioinks

Synthetic Bioinks

Natural Bioinks

Hybrid Bioinks

3D Bioprinters

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3d Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinter

Inkjet 3d Bioprinting

Other Bioprinters

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Research Applications

3D Cell Culture

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Research

Clinical Applications

Cartilage & Bone

Blood Vessels

Skin

Others

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Academic Institutes & Research Organizations

