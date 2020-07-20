CapabilitySource Completes Rebrand with Launch of New Website

Digital consultancy targets key interests of CMOs

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapabilitySource is pleased to announce the company’s rebranding and launch of its new website. CapabilitySource provides digital transformation consulting services to marketing operations teams within U.S. based Fortune 1000 businesses.

The modern, virtual digital business consulting firm has repositioned to better represent the key interests of marketing executives by offering tailored, bespoke solutions that help them realize the full value of their investment in MarTech, analytic and reporting technologies. These solutions are designed to make annual marketing strategy, planning, budgeting and content creation processes more automated and efficient, while aligning with Finance, Sales, Legal, Risk and IT functions.

“We believe we can help marketers have a better, more enjoyable and effective work experience, and that modern digital technology can improve both marketing performance and business outcomes,” said Glenn Coward, CapabilitySource president and CEO.

Services offered by CapabilitySource that help marketing teams work more effectively using digital technologies and modern work methods include: evaluating digital technology alternatives; designing and implementing tailored, bespoke technology; integrating process and information across organizations, teams, groups and systems; and training, coaching, assisting and supporting workers using digital, virtual technologies.

Vendor partners that help support MarTech strategies include Workfront ─ an automation technology for reducing labor costs associated with marketing research, strategy, planning, budgeting, creative development, compliance review, fulfillment and performance measurement ─ and Hive9 for providing advanced financial strategy, allocation, accountability and performance measurement functionality to enterprise marketing teams.

“Through evaluating both in-place and new digital marketing technologies, we help our clients create MarTech digital road maps unique to their specific needs,” added Coward.

CapabilitySource, which has operated via a virtual work model since the company’s founding in 2011, will now also offer special COVID-19 configuration change assistance to help clients modify template-based processes that address new organization structures and procedures. Change management consulting services for businesses shifting from traditional work environments to virtual work models are to be provided in phases that identify potential virtual teams, assess virtual capability readiness and capabilities, configure infrastructure and technology solutions, and facilitate rollout and performance measurement.

“We have a passion to help others adopt virtual, digital work paradigms,” Coward said.

About CapabilitySource

Founded in 2011, CapabilitySource is an enterprise grade strategic partner that implements digital marketing solutions with a special mix of Business Architecture, Change Management, Process Engineering, Implementation and Custom Automation/Integration expertise. As thought leaders in digital transformation, we guide marketing operation teams of global Fortune 1000 companies across Financial Services, Technology, Insurance, Entertainment, Retail and Healthcare industries in modernizing and aligning company business operations toward digital maturity so that they remain competitive. For more information, visit capabilitysource.com.

