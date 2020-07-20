Denbury Resources Responds to Fraudulent Press Release

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today confirmed that a press release issued earlier today regarding a purported acquisition proposal for Denbury was fraudulent and not issued by the Company. The Company has received no such proposal and has reported the fraudulent activity to the New York Stock Exchange.

ABOUT DENBURY RESOURCES

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO 2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

